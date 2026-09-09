Divestment on track to beat FY27 target; here's what could fuel the run

The government has shown a renewed push for the divestment programme in FY27, breaking away from the trend seen in the past many years. In just over five months of FY27, the government has raised ₹557.6 crore from the stake sales in PSUs, meeting 70 per cent of its ₹80,000 crore target. Analysts believe it might exceed this target amid opportunity in the midcap segment and IDBI Bank stake sale efforts picking up pace.

The government has already launched nine OFSes this fiscal, including for Coal India, NHPC, LIC, IRFC and Hindustan Copper. Proceeds from the sale of a 6.5 per cent stake in LIC, worth ₹31500 crore, form 39 per cent of the budgeted target of disinvestment in the current fiscal, shows an analysis by JM Financial.

Divestment

Divestment has been quite aggressive compared to the past years, mainly due to a rally in large midcap stocks, said G Chokkalingam, founder, Equinomics Research. The Nifty Midcap 100 index hit an all-time high last month.

He further added that the government may exceed this target by ₹10,000-30,000 crore amid the OFS push. "The government is using a smart strategy to utilise the market opportunity, as many of the PSUs are larger midcap companies. And I think the government’s push will continue amid higher crude oil prices and higher fertiliser subsidies."

Media reports indicate that ~58 per cent of the budgeted allocation for fertiliser subsidy (₹1.71 trillion) has already been utilised during Apr-Aug’26, with expectations of the budgeted estimates being exceeded by ₹50,000–70,000 crore.

Meanwhile, if IDBI Bank's stake sale goes through, JM Financial said this one single transaction can exceed the annual disinvestment target. The government has been looking to offload its stake in IDBI Bank since 2021, wherein it holds a 45.48 per cent stake, with 30.24 per cent owned by LIC.

"If the proposal goes through, the sale proceeds can be meaningful at ₹28,900 crore, which is 36 per cent of the budgeted disinvestment target for FY27, higher than the required balance to meet the annual target of ₹80,000 crore," according to the brokerage.

According to a Bloomberg report, Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa-led Fairfax could purchase a majority stake in IDBI Bank. A September 7 report said that Fairfax is weighing selling its entire holding in IIFL Finance to comply with regulatory guidelines to acquire IDBI Bank. READ MORE

However, regardless of whether the disinvestment target is met or not, disinvestment proceeds on its own are insignificant in the government’s overall finances (1.5 per cent of revenue, 4.5 per cent of capital receipts), said the brokerage.

On the other hand, RBI’s dividend (5.4 per cent of revenue) has acted as a cushion and capex shock absorber in the government’s finances in the past, and that is likely to continue in FY27 as well, it added. "We expect the renewed enthusiasm in the government’s disinvestment programme to be maintained in future too."

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