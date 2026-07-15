Cashing in! Govt divestment hits 4-year high amid war-led fiscal pressure

Divestment: The government has accelerated stake sale initiatives for public sector undertakings (PSUs), already driving the divestment in the ongoing fiscal year (FY27) to a four-year high amid the Middle East crisis.

According to data compiled by Business Standard, the government has mobilised ₹20,274 crore via PSU divestment in FY27, the highest so far since FY23 when it raised ₹35,294 crore. In FY24, the divestment receipts were ₹16,507 crore, in FY25 at ₹10,163 crore and in FY26 at ₹16,886 crore.

The government has raised about 31 per cent of its full-year budgeted target of ₹80,000 crore in the first quarter itself.

What's behind divestment push?

Possibility of lower tax collections, stress of increased expenditure on subsidy due to a higher energy import bill and amid impact of El Niño on the monsoon, the government is making all-round efforts to garner revenues, especially from the non-tax side.

India, the second largest fertiliser user globally, is facing supply disruptions as the Middle East crisis has disrupted shipping routes, raising the cost of supplying fertilisers in the country. However, the government is keen to shield farmers from higher prices, which could result in it absorbing a larger share of the cost through subsidies.

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers has approached the Ministry of Finance for a larger fertiliser subsidy allocation this year from the budgeted ₹1.71 lakh crore to around ₹3.42 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, gross tax revenue is budgeted to increase by 8 per cent in FY27, over the revised estimates for FY27. This is lower than the estimated growth in nominal GDP of 10 per cent in the current financial year. In FY6, the net direct tax collections rose a modest 5.12 per cent to ₹23.4 lakh crore in 2025-26 (FY26), against the 9 per cent growth assumed in the Revised Estimates (RE) for the same financial year, marking the lowest growth rate since the pandemic-induced 10 per cent contraction in 2020-21.

"The government is facing a gridlock on the revenue side, and as a result of that, its ability to support the economy is actually declining. The government is cutting corners or trying to optimise non-tax revenues or other capital receipts through disinvestment," said Dhananjay Sinha, CEO & Co-Head – Institutional Equities at Systematix Group.

Divestment bid comes at a time when market conditions have been volatile. However, G Chokkalingam, Founder at Equionomics Research believes that pushing PSU stake sales in the first half of FY might be "a smart strategy" going by historical trends of last two years.

"Normally, postponing the divestment to the year-end has proved to be punishing. Over the last two years, the overall divestment amount was not up to expectations because the markets in the second half of the financial year were weak," said the market veteran.

He expects the market to be robust in the short term, particularly the small- and mid-cap segments to which several PSU stocks belong.

Divestment may gather steam

The government has a strong pipeline of PSU companies it is looking to divest.

The strategic sale in IDBI Bank is also on the table, despite repeated failed attempts. A Bloomberg report on Tuesday signalled the government is close to accepting an offer from Fairfax Financial Holdings for IDBI Bank.

Another big ticket disinvestment in the current fiscal could be of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). The government currently holds 96.5 per cent in the insurance behemoth and has to lower it to 90 per cent by May next year.

Chokkalingam said that divestment proceeds could be higher than last few years as should ease the pressure, along with the RBI's liberal dividend. "These two should help the government in a significant manner."

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