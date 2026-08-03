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Home / Markets / News / Divi's Labs rallies 5% on strong Q1; surpasses Eicher, Hindalco in mcap

Divi's Labs rallies 5% on strong Q1; surpasses Eicher, Hindalco in mcap

In the past month, Divi's Labs outperformed the market by soaring 25 per cent, as against a 1.2 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

Divi's Laboratories, Divis

Divi's Laboratories share price reached a new high in Monday's trade on strong Q1 show.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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Divi's Laboratories share price movement

 
Divi's Laboratories share price rallied 5 per cent to hit a new high of ₹8,464 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade after the company reported strong earnings for the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27). 
 
The pharma stock surpassed its previous high of ₹8,087 touched on July 31, 2026. In the past week, the market price of Divis Labs surged 14 per cent. In the past month, the stock outperformed the market by soaring 25 per cent, as against a 1.2 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Further, in the past six months, it zoomed 36 per cent compared to 6 per cent decline in the benchmark index.
 
 

Divi's Labs surpasses Eicher Motors, Hindalco in market cap ranking

 
Divi's Labs today surpassed Eicher Motors and Hindalco in market capitalisation (market cap) after a sharp rally in the stock price.
 
At 11:35 AM on Monday, with ₹2.25 trillion market cap Divis Labs stood at 41st position in the overall market cap ranking. Hindalco Industries' and Eicher Motors' market cap stood at ₹2.22 trillion and ₹2.21 trillion, respectively.
 
Divi's Labs is now the second-most valuable listed pharmaceutical company after Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, which has a market cap of ₹4.7 trillion, the BSE data shows. They are followed by Torrent Pharmaceutical (₹1.92 trillion), Cipla (₹1.19 trillion), Zydus Lifesciences (₹1.11 trillion), Lupin (₹1.09 trillion) and Mankind Pharma (₹1.03 trillion).

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Brokerages view on Divi's Labs post Q1 result

 
Divi's management reiterated that generics will be stable despite pricing pressures, and highlighted that commercial supplies in custom synthesis (CS) projects post customer qualifications and approvals would drive the next phase of growth. It maintained its guidance of double-digit revenue growth and stable margins. 
 
According to JM Financial Institutional Securities, Divi’s appears on a strong growth trajectory (22 per cent revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR)) driven by commercial CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization)contracts over FY26–29E while an improving business mix and currency benefits are likely to support margin expansion (~700bps). The brokerage firm values the stock at 40x Jun’28 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) (38x earlier), yielding a target price of ₹9,799 and retains a 'BUY' rating on the stock.
 
Divi's continues to deliver strong growth momentum, supported by large commercial projects, increasing peptide-related order inflows, continued Drug Master File (DMF) filings and new product launches in the generics business. Analysts at Choice Institutional Equities forecast revenue CAGR of 20.8 per cent in FY26–29E, with EBITDA margin of around 34 per cent in FY27E. Capital expenditure is expected to remain elevated as the company continues to expand capacity across peptides, KSMs (Key Starting Materials) and nutraceuticals, which should support growth over the medium term, the brokerage firm said.
 
Supported by improving backward integration benefits and operating leverage, analysts revised their FY27E/FY28E earnings estimates upwards by 4.6 per cent/2.9 per cent. However, currently, the stock is quoting above analysts' target price of ₹8,355.
 
Meanwhile analysts at ICICI Securities said in a result update that Divi’s Lab Q1FY27 revenue/EBITDA/profit after tax grew at a faster pace of 27.8 per cent/73.1 per cent/75.8 per cent. Revenue growth was led by supply of validation quantities for CS projects, though currency benefit (constant currency growth at 10 per cent) and inventory movement (₹517 crore) played a larger role in inflating EBITDA margins (+1,073bps). Commercial supplies for the three dedicated CS projects (₹1,400 crore) worth assets capitalised so far) are likely to begin in next few quarters as client receive regulatory clearances. Besides, near-term growth may be boosted by supplies of contrast media products to two new customers. 
Management reiterated double-digit revenue growth guidance for FY27. While the brokerage firm remains excited about the opportunity in the CS projects, the current valuation adequately factors the medium-term opportunity. Analysts raise FY27/28E EPS by 6–9 per cent factoring better margins.  =====================================================  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised. 
 

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Topics : The Smart Investor stock market trading Market trends Q1 results Divis Laboratories market capitalisation Pharmaceutical

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 12:31 PM IST