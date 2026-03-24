Ex-date alert: These 4 stocks to remain in spotlight today; check full list

Shares of Gujarat Intrux, Manbro Industries, Regal Entertainment & Consultants, and V2 Retail are set to remain in the spotlight during today’s trading session as they will trade ex-date tomorrow, March 25, 2026, following their corporate announcements, which include interim dividend, stock split, and rights issue, according to BSE data.

Notably, the ex-date determines shareholders’ eligibility for corporate actions. Investors seeking to claim these benefits must own the stock on or before the ex-date to qualify.

Among them, Gujarat Intrux has decided to reward its shareholders with an interim dividend of ₹7.50 per share. The company has fixed March 25, 2026, as the record date for the same.

Manbro Industries has announced the sub-division of one equity share of face value ₹10 each into 10 equity shares of face value ₹1 each. The company has set March 25, 2026, as the record date.

Company Ex-date Purpose Record date Gujarat Intrux March 25, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹7.50 March 25, 2026 Manbro Industries March 25, 2026 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹1/- March 25, 2026 Regal Entertainment & Consultants March 25, 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares March 25, 2026 V2 Retail March 25, 2026 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹1/- March 26, 2026 Regal Entertainment & Consultants has also announced a stock split in the ratio of 10:1, whereby one equity share of face value ₹10 each will be subdivided into 10 equity shares of face value Re 1 each, fully paid-up. The company has fixed Thursday, March 26, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders’ eligibility.

V2 Retail has announced a rights issue of 58,36,990 fully paid-up equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹817.18 lakh, assuming full subscription. The rights issue price is ₹14 per equity share, including a premium of ₹4 per share. The shares are being offered in the ratio of 19 rights equity shares for every 10 fully paid-up equity shares held on the record date, which is Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

Besides these, shares of Kilitch Drugs (India) and Times Green Energy (India) will also remain in focus today as they turn ex-bonus. Both companies have announced bonus issues in the ratio of 1:1 for their respective shareholders and have fixed March 24, 2026, as the record date.