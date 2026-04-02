Thursday, April 02, 2026 | 08:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ex-date alert! These 5 stocks to remain in focus next week; check full list

Ex-date alert! These 5 stocks to remain in focus next week; check full list

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus next week following their announcements related to dividends, rights issues, and bonus issues

Dividend, bonus, rights issue

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 8:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend stocks, bonus issue, rights issue: Shares of Unifinz Capital India, Avax Apparels and Ornaments, Gravity India, Jash Engineering, and R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems are likely to remain in focus during the trading session from Monday, April 6, 2026, to Friday, April 10, 2026, following their announcements related to dividend, rights issue, and bonus issue.  Notably, the Indian equity markets will remain closed tomorrow, April 2, 2026, on account of Good Friday.
 
Among these, Unifinz Capital India, and Jash Engineering will trade ex-date for dividend rewards for their shareholders. Avax Apparels and Ornaments, along with R M Drip, and Sprinklers Systems, will go ex-date for bonus issues, while Gravity India will trade ex-date for its rights issue, according to BSE data.
 
 
Jash Engineering has decided to reward its shareholders with an interim dividend of ₹0.60 per share. The company has set April 10, 2026, as the record date for the said announcement. Meanwhile, Unifinz Capital India has declared a dividend of ₹0.50 per share, with April 6, 2026, fixed as the record date.
 
Further, Avax Apparels and Ornaments has announced the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 3:1 — that is, three bonus equity shares of face value ₹5 each for every one fully paid-up equity share of ₹5 each, ranking pari-passu in all respects. The company has fixed Tuesday, April 7, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders’ entitlement. 
 
Unifinz Capital India April 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.50 April 6, 2026
Avax Apparels and Ornaments April 7, 2026 Bonus issue 3:1 April 7, 2026
Gravity India April 8, 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares April 8, 2026
Jash Engineering April 10, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.6000 April 10, 2026
R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems April 10, 2026 Bonus issue 5:7 April 10, 2026
(Source: BSE) 
R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems has announced that its board has approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 5:7 — five new fully paid-up equity shares of ₹1 each for every seven existing fully paid-up equity shares of ₹1 each, subject to shareholder approval through postal ballot and requisite regulatory clearances. The company has revised the record date to April 10, 2026. The deemed date of allotment will be April 13, 2026, the next working day following the record date.
 
Gravity India has announced a rights issue of 6,90,14,950 fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10 each at ₹10 per share, aggregating ₹69,01,49,500. The issue is in the ratio of 23 equity shares for every three equity shares held by eligible shareholders, with a right to renounce. The board has fixed Wednesday, April 8, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the rights entitlement.

More From This Section

Vedanta vs Adani Enterprises: Technical analyst at Bonanza believes Vedanta to be favourably placed on charts compared to the Adani Enterprises.

Battle for JAL: Are Adani or Vedanta stocks worth the risk? Analysts decode

India bonds, Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index, FPI feedback, FAR securities, government bonds, bond inflows, JPMorgan index, India bond yields, rupee exchange rate, Bloomberg index review

Benchmark bond yield seen testing 7.25% by April end amid supply pressurespremium

The the Wind Ospreyshipyard in Schiedam, Netherlands, on Feb. 6, 2024. Photographer: Ksenia Kuleshova/Bloomberg

Strong order pipeline lifts outlook for listed shipbuilding majorspremium

Stock Market

MSCI's reclassification of Greece as DM unlikely to impact India

Nvidia Corp, Nvidia

Nvidia closes in on India's market capitalisation amid relentless AI boompremium

Topics : dividend rights issue Bonus payouts dividend income High dividend stocks Stocks in focus share market Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 7:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELSG vs DC LIVE ScoreH-1B Visa Changes from April 1Gold and Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayStock Market Rules ChangingCommercial LPG Price HikeWhy are Sensex Rising TodayFinancial Rules ChangesPersonal Finance