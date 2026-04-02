Dividend stocks, bonus issue, rights issue: Shares of Unifinz Capital India, Avax Apparels and Ornaments, Gravity India, Jash Engineering, and R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems are likely to remain in focus during the trading session from Monday, April 6, 2026, to Friday, April 10, 2026, following their announcements related to dividend, rights issue, and bonus issue. Notably, the Indian equity markets will remain closed tomorrow, April 2, 2026, on account of Good Friday.

Among these, Unifinz Capital India , and Jash Engineering will trade ex-date for dividend rewards for their shareholders. Avax Apparels and Ornaments, along with R M Drip, and Sprinklers Systems, will go ex-date for bonus issues, while Gravity India will trade ex-date for its rights issue, according to BSE data.

Jash Engineering has decided to reward its shareholders with an interim dividend of ₹0.60 per share. The company has set April 10, 2026, as the record date for the said announcement. Meanwhile, Unifinz Capital India has declared a dividend of ₹0.50 per share, with April 6, 2026, fixed as the record date.

Further, Avax Apparels and Ornaments has announced the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 3:1 — that is, three bonus equity shares of face value ₹5 each for every one fully paid-up equity share of ₹5 each, ranking pari-passu in all respects. The company has fixed Tuesday, April 7, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders’ entitlement.

Unifinz Capital India April 6, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.50 April 6, 2026 Avax Apparels and Ornaments April 7, 2026 Bonus issue 3:1 April 7, 2026 Gravity India April 8, 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares April 8, 2026 Jash Engineering April 10, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.6000 April 10, 2026 R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems April 10, 2026 Bonus issue 5:7 April 10, 2026 (Source: BSE)

R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems has announced that its board has approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 5:7 — five new fully paid-up equity shares of ₹1 each for every seven existing fully paid-up equity shares of ₹1 each, subject to shareholder approval through postal ballot and requisite regulatory clearances. The company has revised the record date to April 10, 2026. The deemed date of allotment will be April 13, 2026, the next working day following the record date.