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Home / Markets / News / Dividend, bonus, stock-split: Vedanta, Hudco, 5 others to remain in focus

Dividend, bonus, stock-split: Vedanta, Hudco, 5 others to remain in focus

Among these companies, Vedanta has announced the highest payout, declaring an interim dividend of ₹11 per share for eligible shareholders

Dividend stocks

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 7:33 AM IST

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Dividend stocks today: Shares of Vedanta, Angel One, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (Hudco), Euro Pratik Sales, Samvardhana Motherson International, Avax Apparels and Ornaments, and Hind Rectifiers are expected to remain in focus during Wednesday’s trading session, following their announcements of corporate actions such as dividends, bonus issues, and stock split.
 
According to BSE data, shares of Vedanta, Angel One, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (Hudco), Euro Pratik Sales, and Samvardhana Motherson International will trade ex-dividend on Friday, March 27, as these companies have announced dividend payouts. Avax Apparels and Ornaments will turn ex-date for a stock split, while Hind Rectifiers will trade ex-date for a bonus issue on the same day.
 
 
Notably, Indian equity markets will remain closed on Thursday, March 26, on account of Ram Navami.
 
Among these companies, Vedanta has announced the highest payout, declaring an interim dividend of ₹11 per share for eligible shareholders. The record date for determining shareholder entitlement is Saturday, March 28, 2026.
 
Angel One has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.75 per share, with March 27 fixed as the record date. Hudco has announced an interim dividend of ₹1.25 per share, with the record date set as March 28. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Angel One 27 Mar 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.75 27 Mar 2026
Vedanta 27 Mar 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹11 28 Mar 2026
Euro Pratik Sales 27 Mar 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.20 27 Mar 2026
Housing & Urban Development Corporation 27 Mar 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.25 28 Mar 2026
Samvardhana Motherson International 27 Mar 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.35 27 Mar 2026
Avax Apparels and Ornaments 27 Mar 2026 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹5/- 27 Mar 2026
Hind Rectifiers 27 Mar 2026 Bonus issue 1:1 27 Mar 2026 
(Source: BSE)  Euro Pratik Sales and Samvardhana Motherson International have declared interim dividends of ₹0.20 and ₹0.35 per share, respectively. Both companies have fixed March 27 as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility.
 
Meanwhile, Avax Apparels and Ornaments has announced a subdivision of equity shares from a face value of ₹10 each to ₹5 each. Accordingly, one equity share will be split into two shares. The record date for this action is Friday, March 27, 2026.
 
Hind Rectifiers has announced that its board has recommended the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 — that is, one new fully paid-up equity share of ₹2 each for every existing equity share of ₹2 each held by shareholders, subject to approval. The company has fixed Friday, March 27, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility for the bonus issue.

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Topics : dividend dividend income Stocks in focus share market Stock Split Bonus payouts Vedanta HUDCO

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 7:32 AM IST

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