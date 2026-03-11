Dividend, rights issue, Indian Oil, 4 other stocks to remain in focus today

Dividend stocks, rights issue: Shares of Indian Oil Corporation ( Shares of Indian Oil Corporation ( IOCL ), Sun TV Network , R Systems International, Maruti Interior Products, and Vertex Securities are set to remain in the spotlight during Wednesday’s January 11 trading session following the announcement of corporate actions such as dividends and rights issues.

According to BSE data, IOCL, Sun TV Network, and R Systems International are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow following the announcement of dividend rewards for their shareholders, while Maruti Interior Products and Vertex Securities are set to trade ex-date for rights issues. Investors who are willing to claim the benefits of these corporate actions must own the stock on or before the ex-date to be eligible.

Stocks trading ex-dividend

Among the stocks trading ex-dividend tomorrow, R Systems International has announced the highest dividend in the list by deciding to reward its shareholders with an interim dividend of ₹6 per share. The company has set the record date as March 12, 2026, for the same.

Company Ex-date Purpose Record date Indian Oil Corporation March 12, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2 March 12, 2026 R Systems International March 12, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹6 March 12, 2026 Maruti Interior Products March 12, 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares March 12, 2026 Sun TV Network March 12, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.25 March 12, 2026 Vertex Securities March 12, 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares March 12, 2026 (Source: BSE) IOCL and Sun TV Network, meanwhile, have announced interim dividends of ₹2 and ₹1.25, respectively, for their shareholders. Both have set March 12, 2026, as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders’ participation in the said announcements.

Stocks trading ex-date for rights issue

Maruti Interior Products: The company has announced a rights issue of 4,53,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares aggregating to ₹45,30,00,000 to all eligible equity shareholders of the company on a rights basis. The issue price for the fully paid-up Rights Equity Shares shall be ₹10 per equity share (including a premium of Nil per equity share).

The company has set the Rights Entitlement Ratio at 3 Rights Equity Shares for every 1 fully paid-up equity share held by eligible equity shareholders of the company as on the record date, which is March 12, 2026.

Vertex Securities: The company has approved a rights issue of up to 7,40,12,189 fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹2 each, aggregating up to ₹1,480.24 lakh, at an issue price of ₹2 per Rights Equity Share when fully paid up (being issued at par).

The company has set the Rights Entitlement Ratio at 1:1. Accordingly, eligible equity shareholders will be entitled to 1 Rights Equity Share for every 1 Equity Share held as on the record date, which is Thursday, March 12, 2026.