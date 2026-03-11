Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 08:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dividend, rights issue, Indian Oil, 4 other stocks to remain in focus today

Dividend, rights issue, Indian Oil, 4 other stocks to remain in focus today

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today following their announcements of corporate actions, including dividends, and rights issues

dividend stocks

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 8:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend stocks, rights issue:  Shares of Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Sun TV Network, R Systems International, Maruti Interior Products, and Vertex Securities are set to remain in the spotlight during Wednesday’s January 11 trading session following the announcement of corporate actions such as dividends and rights issues.
 
According to BSE data, IOCL, Sun TV Network, and R Systems International are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow following the announcement of dividend rewards for their shareholders, while Maruti Interior Products and Vertex Securities are set to trade ex-date for rights issues. Investors who are willing to claim the benefits of these corporate actions must own the stock on or before the ex-date to be eligible.
 

Stocks trading ex-dividend

Among the stocks trading ex-dividend tomorrow, R Systems International has announced the highest dividend in the list by deciding to reward its shareholders with an interim dividend of ₹6 per share. The company has set the record date as March 12, 2026, for the same.
 
IOCL and Sun TV Network, meanwhile, have announced interim dividends of ₹2 and ₹1.25, respectively, for their shareholders. Both have set March 12, 2026, as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders’ participation in the said announcements. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Indian Oil Corporation March 12, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2 March 12, 2026
R Systems International March 12, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹6 March 12, 2026
Maruti Interior Products March 12, 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares March 12, 2026
Sun TV Network March 12, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.25 March 12, 2026
Vertex Securities March 12, 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares March 12, 2026 
  (Source: BSE)

Stocks trading ex-date for rights issue

Maruti Interior Products: The company has announced a rights issue of 4,53,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares aggregating to ₹45,30,00,000 to all eligible equity shareholders of the company on a rights basis. The issue price for the fully paid-up Rights Equity Shares shall be ₹10 per equity share (including a premium of Nil per equity share).

Also Read

Stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch today: Infosys, Adani Enterprises, IndiGo, Waaree Energies

RBI, Reserve bank

RBI caps bank dividend payout at 75% of profit after tax under new normspremium

Dixon Technologies share price

Dixon Technologies gains 13% on getting approval for JV with HKC Overseas

QSR, food delivery stocks fall

LPG shortage shuts restaurants across cities; QSR, Eternal, Swiggy stks hit

Mutual Funds, BS Special, Investors

AMC stocks: Aditya Birla Sun Life zooms 20%; ICICI Pru, Nippon Life soar 6%

 
The company has set the Rights Entitlement Ratio at 3 Rights Equity Shares for every 1 fully paid-up equity share held by eligible equity shareholders of the company as on the record date, which is March 12, 2026.
 
Vertex Securities: The company has approved a rights issue of up to 7,40,12,189 fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹2 each, aggregating up to ₹1,480.24 lakh, at an issue price of ₹2 per Rights Equity Share when fully paid up (being issued at par).
 
The company has set the Rights Entitlement Ratio at 1:1. Accordingly, eligible equity shareholders will be entitled to 1 Rights Equity Share for every 1 Equity Share held as on the record date, which is Thursday, March 12, 2026.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 11, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Kospi rises over 3%; Brent below $88

SAIL share price target

SAIL an attractive risk-reward play, says ICICI Direct; sets ₹200 target

stock market trading

Nifty, Bank Nifty outlook; Aurobindo Pharma, ABB among top stock picks

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services wealth erosion tops $100 billion from peakpremium

stocks, markets

Markets rebound as oil prices ease; Nifty gains 1%, Vix drops 19%

Topics : dividend Stocks in focus share market Indian Oil Company Buzzing stocks Sun TV Network rights issue dividend income

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 8:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks in Focus TodayStocks to Watch TodaySAIL Target PriceGold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026LPG Shortage NewsDelhi New L-GSugar Stocks RallyPersonal Finance