Ex-date alert! IRFC, Railtel, 4 others to remain in focus; do you own any?

Dividend stocks, bonus issue: Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation ( Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation ( IRFC ), RailTel Corporation of India , Toss The Coin, eClerx Services, Frontier Springs, and Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure are likely to remain in the spotlight during Thursday’s trading session following their announcements of corporate actions such as dividend, bonus issue, and stock split.

BSE data showed that shares of IRFC, RailTel Corporation of India, and Toss The Coin have decided to reward their shareholders with dividends. They are all set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Friday, March 13. Further, eClerx Services and Frontier Springs will trade ex-date tomorrow for the announcement of bonus issues. Meanwhile, Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure will go ex-date for a stock split.

Stocks trading ex-dividend

Toss The Coin dividend 2026: Among the list, Toss The Coin has announced the highest dividend reward of ₹5 per share to its shareholders. The company has set the record date as March 13, 2026, for the same.

IRFC dividend 2026: The state-owned non-banking financial company (NBFC) has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.05 per share for its shareholders. The company has also set the record date as March 13, 2026, to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the same.

RailTel Corporation of India dividend 2026: The company has decided to reward its shareholders with a dividend of ₹1 per share, with the record date also being fixed as March 13 for the same. Company Ex-date Purpose Record date Indian Railway Finance Corporation March 13, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.05 March 13, 2026 RailTel Corporation of India March 13, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1 March 13, 2026 Toss The Coin March 13, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹5 March 13, 2026 eClerx Services March 13, 2026 Bonus issue 1:1 March 13, 2026 Frontier Springs March 13, 2026 Bonus issue 2:1 March 13, 2026 Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure March 13, 2026 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹2/- March 13, 2026 (Source: BSE) The company has decided to reward its shareholders with a dividend of ₹1 per share, with the record date also being fixed as March 13 for the same.

Stocks trading ex-date for bonus issue

eClerx Services bonus issue: The outsourcing services provider has announced bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1 (one) new fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 each for every existing 1 (one) equity share of ₹10 each fully paid up, each ranking pari passu in all respects held by the members as on the record date.

Further, the company has fixed Friday, March 13, 2026, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance and allotment of bonus shares.

Frontier Springs bonus issue: The company has decided to reward its shareholders with a bonus issue of 2:1, that is, two new fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10 each for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of face value ₹10 each.

The company further said that the revised deemed date of allotment of bonus shares upon change in record date shall be Monday, March 16, 2026. These bonus shares will be made available for trading on the next working day of allotment, that is Tuesday, March 17, 2026, subject to the approval of members.

Stocks trading ex-date for subdivision (stock split)

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure stock split: The company has declared the sub-division/split of existing equity shares such that one equity share having a face value of ₹10 each, authorised, subscribed, issued and fully paid-up, will be sub-divided into five equity shares having a face value of ₹2 each, authorised, subscribed, issued and fully paid-up, ranking pari passu with each other in all respects with effect from the record date, Friday, March 13, 2026.