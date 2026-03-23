Dividend, bonus issue: PFC, 4 others to remain in focus; do you own any?

Dividend Stocks, Bonus Issue: Shares of Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Castrol India, India Glycols, Kilitch Drugs India, and Times Green Energy (India) are likely to remain in focus during today’s trading session, following their announcements of corporate actions including dividends and bonus issues.

According to BSE data, shares of Power Finance Corporation, Castrol India, and India Glycols will trade ex-dividend today, March 23, 2026, as these companies have announced payouts to reward their shareholders. Meanwhile, Kilitch Drugs India and Times Green Energy (India) are set to trade ex-date on March 24, 2026, in connection with their bonus share issuances.

Among the companies, India Glycols has announced the highest dividend of ₹7.50 per share. The company has also fixed March 23, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the said corporate action.

Company Ex-date Purpose Record date Castrol India March 23, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹5.25 March 23, 2026 India Glycols March 23, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹7.50 March 23, 2026 Power Finance Corporation March 23, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹3.25 March 23, 2026 Kilitch Drugs India March 24, 2026 Bonus issue 1:1 March 24, 2026 Times Green Energy (India) March 24, 2026 Bonus issue 1:1 March 24, 2026 Castrol India has declared a final dividend of ₹5.25 per share, with March 23 set as the record date. Power Finance Corporation will pay an interim dividend of ₹3.25 per share to its shareholders, with the record date also falling on March 23.

On the other hand, Kilitch Drugs India has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1, implying one bonus share for every existing share held. The company has fixed March 24, 2026, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders.