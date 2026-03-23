Monday, March 23, 2026 | 08:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dividend, bonus issue: PFC, 4 others to remain in focus; do you own any?

Dividend, bonus issue: PFC, 4 others to remain in focus; do you own any?

Power Finance Corporation will pay an interim dividend of ₹3.25 per share to its shareholders, with the record date also falling on March 23

Dividend stocks, bonus issue

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 7:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend Stocks, Bonus Issue: Shares of Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Castrol India, India Glycols, Kilitch Drugs India, and Times Green Energy (India) are likely to remain in focus during today’s trading session, following their announcements of corporate actions including dividends and bonus issues.
 
According to BSE data, shares of Power Finance Corporation, Castrol India, and India Glycols will trade ex-dividend today, March 23, 2026, as these companies have announced payouts to reward their shareholders. Meanwhile, Kilitch Drugs India and Times Green Energy (India) are set to trade ex-date on March 24, 2026, in connection with their bonus share issuances.
 
 
Among the companies, India Glycols has announced the highest dividend of ₹7.50 per share. The company has also fixed March 23, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the said corporate action.
 
Castrol India has declared a final dividend of ₹5.25 per share, with March 23 set as the record date. Power Finance Corporation will pay an interim dividend of ₹3.25 per share to its shareholders, with the record date also falling on March 23. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Castrol India March 23, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹5.25 March 23, 2026
India Glycols March 23, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹7.50 March 23, 2026
Power Finance Corporation March 23, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹3.25 March 23, 2026
Kilitch Drugs India March 24, 2026 Bonus issue 1:1 March 24, 2026
Times Green Energy (India) March 24, 2026 Bonus issue 1:1 March 24, 2026
 
On the other hand, Kilitch Drugs India has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1, implying one bonus share for every existing share held. The company has fixed March 24, 2026, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders.
 
Similarly, Times Green Energy (India) has announced a 1:1 bonus issue, offering one fully paid equity share for every one existing fully paid equity share. The record date for the same has been set as March 24, 2026.

More From This Section

Stocks to Watch today, Mar 23: HDFC Bank, Ola Electric, Tata Steel, Vedanta

Stocks to Watch today, Mar 23: HDFC Bank, Ola Electric, Tata Steel, Vedanta

Asian markets

Asian shares slide, US yields hit highs as war escalates in West Asia

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

FPI flows into FAR turn negative amid global risks, crude oil surge

Hotel room

West Asia conflict likely to dent Q4 earnings of listed hotel majorspremium

Mutual Fund

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund: Focus on high-return sectors boosts gains furtherpremium

Topics : Stocks in focus dividend income High dividend stocks share market Power Finance Corporation (PFC) Bonus payouts Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 7:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy todayTop Stocks PicksTMC Manifesto 2026Gold and Silver Rate todayFD Rates March 2026Flipkart Bonus Payout 2026IMD Weather UpdateLPG Crisis