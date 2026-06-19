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Home / Markets / News / Dividend stocks: LIC, Asian Paints, 28 others to remain in focus next week

Dividend stocks: LIC, Asian Paints, 28 others to remain in focus next week

Dividend stocks: CARE Ratings, Supreme Industries, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, and Allied Blenders and Distillers are among the companies that will go ex-dividend next week

Dividend stocks

SI Reporter New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 8:10 AM IST
Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Power Company, IndusInd Bank, CARE Ratings, and a host of other companies are set to remain in focus in the coming week, from Monday, June 22, 2026, to Thursday, June 25, 2026, on account of their dividend announcements for shareholders.
 
Notably, Indian equity markets will remain closed on Friday, June 28, on account of the observance of Muharram.
 
According to BSE data, shares of all these companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend during the week. To be eligible for the dividend payout, investors must hold the stock on or before the ex-dividend date, as purchases made on or after this date do not qualify. The companies, however, finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on the record date.
 
 
Among the announcements, Supreme Industries dividend ₹25 per share ex-date June 25, 2026 has declared the highest payout in the list. This is followed by Asian Paints dividend ₹23 per share ex-date June 23, 2026 and Hindustan Unilever dividend ₹22 per share ex-date June 23, 2026.
 
CARE Ratings has declared a final dividend of ₹14 per share, while Nippon Life India Asset Management has announced a final dividend of ₹12.50 per share. Panasonic Carbon India Company has declared a final dividend of ₹12 per share, with June 22, 2026, as the ex-dividend date. Life Insurance Corporation of India has declared a final dividend of ₹10 per share, while Alkyl Amines Chemicals has also declared a final dividend of ₹10 per share, both with June 25, 2026, as the ex-dividend date.   
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
DMR Engineering June 22, 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.14 June 22, 2026
Panasonic Carbon India Company June 22, 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 12 June 22, 2026
Sangam India June 22, 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 2 June 22, 2026
Anand Rathi Share And Stock Brokers June 23, 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 5 June 23, 2026
Asian Paints June 23, 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 23 June 23, 2026
Dalmia Bharat June 23, 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 5 June 23, 2026
Fredun Pharmaceuticals June 23, 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.70 June 23, 2026
G N A Axles June 23, 2026 Dividend - Rs. - 3 June 23, 2026
Hindustan Unilever June 23, 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 22 June 23, 2026
Indian Hotels Company June 23, 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.25 June 23, 2026
Tata Power Company June 23, 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.50 June 23, 2026
Thyrocare Technologies June 23, 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 7 June 23, 2026
Shankara Buildpro June 24, 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 5 June 24, 2026
Wheels India June 24, 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 9.14 June 24, 2026
Allied Blenders and Distillers June 25, 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.40 June 26, 2026
Alkyl Amines Chemicals June 25, 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 10 June 26, 2026
Anthem Biosciences June 25, 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 2 June 26, 2026
CARE Ratings June 25, 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 14 June 26, 2026
GIC Housing Finance June 25, 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.50 June 26, 2026
Indusind Bank June 25, 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.50 June 26, 2026
Dr. Lal PathLabs June 25, 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 4 June 26, 2026
Life Insurance Corporation of India June 25, 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 10 June 25, 2026
Mawana Sugars June 25, 2026 Dividend - Rs. - 4 June 27, 2026
Nippon Life India Asset Management June 25, 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 12.50 June 26, 2026
S.J.S. Enterprises June 25, 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.50 June 26, 2026
Sona BLW Precision Forgings June 25, 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.80 June 26, 2026
Supreme Industries June 25, 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 25 June 26, 2026
Syngene International June 25, 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.25 June 26, 2026
Uflex June 25, 2026 Dividend - Rs. - 3 June 26, 2026
Vaibhav Global June 25, 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.50 June 26, 2026

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Fruther, Wheels India has declared a final dividend of ₹9.14 per share, with June 24, 2026, as the ex-dividend date. Thyrocare Technologies has declared a final dividend of ₹7 per share. Allied Blenders and Distillers has declared a final dividend of ₹5.40 per share. Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Dalmia Bharat, and Shankara Buildpro have declared a final dividend of ₹5 per share each. GIC Housing Finance has declared a final dividend of ₹4.50 per share. Dr Lal PathLabs, and Mawana Sugars have declared a final dividend of ₹4 per share each.
 
S.J.S. Enterprises has declared a final dividend of ₹3.50 per share. Indian Hotels Company has declared a final dividend of ₹3.25 per share. G N A Axles and Uflex have declared a final dividend of ₹3 per share each. Tata Power Company has declared a final dividend of ₹2.50 per share. Sangam India and Anthem Biosciences have declared a final dividend of ₹2 per share each.  Meanwhile, Sona BLW Precision Forgings has declared a final dividend of ₹1.80 per share. IndusInd Bank and Vaibhav Global have declared a final dividend of ₹1.50 per share each. Syngene International has declared a final dividend of ₹1.25 per share. Fredun Pharmaceuticals has declared a final dividend of ₹0.70 per share. DMR Engineering has declared a final dividend of ₹0.14 per share.

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Topics : Stocks in focus dividend High dividend stocks share market stock market trading dividend income Life Insurance Corporation Asian Paints

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 8:09 AM IST

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