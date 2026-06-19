Dividend stocks: LIC, Asian Paints, 28 others to remain in focus next week
Dividend stocks: CARE Ratings, Supreme Industries, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, and Allied Blenders and Distillers are among the companies that will go ex-dividend next week
SI Reporter New Delhi
Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Power Company, IndusInd Bank, CARE Ratings, and a host of other companies are set to remain in focus in the coming week, from Monday, June 22, 2026, to Thursday, June 25, 2026, on account of their dividend announcements for shareholders.
Notably, Indian equity markets will remain closed on Friday, June 28, on account of the observance of Muharram.
According to BSE data, shares of all these companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend during the week. To be eligible for the dividend payout, investors must hold the stock on or before the ex-dividend date, as purchases made on or after this date do not qualify. The companies, however, finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on the record date.
Among the announcements, Supreme Industries dividend ₹25 per share ex-date June 25, 2026 has declared the highest payout in the list. This is followed by Asian Paints dividend ₹23 per share ex-date June 23, 2026 and Hindustan Unilever dividend ₹22 per share ex-date June 23, 2026.
CARE Ratings has declared a final dividend of ₹14 per share, while Nippon Life India Asset Management has announced a final dividend of ₹12.50 per share. Panasonic Carbon India Company has declared a final dividend of ₹12 per share, with June 22, 2026, as the ex-dividend date. Life Insurance Corporation of India has declared a final dividend of ₹10 per share, while Alkyl Amines Chemicals has also declared a final dividend of ₹10 per share, both with June 25, 2026, as the ex-dividend date.
|Company
|Ex-date
|Purpose
|Record date
|DMR Engineering
|June 22, 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.14
|June 22, 2026
|Panasonic Carbon India Company
|June 22, 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 12
|June 22, 2026
|Sangam India
|June 22, 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2
|June 22, 2026
|Anand Rathi Share And Stock Brokers
|June 23, 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 5
|June 23, 2026
|Asian Paints
|June 23, 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 23
|June 23, 2026
|Dalmia Bharat
|June 23, 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 5
|June 23, 2026
|Fredun Pharmaceuticals
|June 23, 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.70
|June 23, 2026
|G N A Axles
|June 23, 2026
|Dividend - Rs. - 3
|June 23, 2026
|Hindustan Unilever
|June 23, 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 22
|June 23, 2026
|Indian Hotels Company
|June 23, 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.25
|June 23, 2026
|Tata Power Company
|June 23, 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.50
|June 23, 2026
|Thyrocare Technologies
|June 23, 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 7
|June 23, 2026
|Shankara Buildpro
|June 24, 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 5
|June 24, 2026
|Wheels India
|June 24, 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 9.14
|June 24, 2026
|Allied Blenders and Distillers
|June 25, 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.40
|June 26, 2026
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|June 25, 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 10
|June 26, 2026
|Anthem Biosciences
|June 25, 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2
|June 26, 2026
|CARE Ratings
|June 25, 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 14
|June 26, 2026
|GIC Housing Finance
|June 25, 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.50
|June 26, 2026
|Indusind Bank
|June 25, 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.50
|June 26, 2026
|Dr. Lal PathLabs
|June 25, 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 4
|June 26, 2026
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|June 25, 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 10
|June 25, 2026
|Mawana Sugars
|June 25, 2026
|Dividend - Rs. - 4
|June 27, 2026
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|June 25, 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 12.50
|June 26, 2026
|S.J.S. Enterprises
|June 25, 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.50
|June 26, 2026
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|June 25, 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.80
|June 26, 2026
|Supreme Industries
|June 25, 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 25
|June 26, 2026
|Syngene International
|June 25, 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.25
|June 26, 2026
|Uflex
|June 25, 2026
|Dividend - Rs. - 3
|June 26, 2026
|Vaibhav Global
|June 25, 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.50
|June 26, 2026
Also Read
Fruther, Wheels India has declared a final dividend of ₹9.14 per share, with June 24, 2026, as the ex-dividend date. Thyrocare Technologies has declared a final dividend of ₹7 per share. Allied Blenders and Distillers has declared a final dividend of ₹5.40 per share. Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Dalmia Bharat, and Shankara Buildpro have declared a final dividend of ₹5 per share each. GIC Housing Finance has declared a final dividend of ₹4.50 per share. Dr Lal PathLabs, and Mawana Sugars have declared a final dividend of ₹4 per share each.
S.J.S. Enterprises has declared a final dividend of ₹3.50 per share. Indian Hotels Company has declared a final dividend of ₹3.25 per share. G N A Axles and Uflex have declared a final dividend of ₹3 per share each. Tata Power Company has declared a final dividend of ₹2.50 per share. Sangam India and Anthem Biosciences have declared a final dividend of ₹2 per share each. Meanwhile, Sona BLW Precision Forgings has declared a final dividend of ₹1.80 per share. IndusInd Bank and Vaibhav Global have declared a final dividend of ₹1.50 per share each. Syngene International has declared a final dividend of ₹1.25 per share. Fredun Pharmaceuticals has declared a final dividend of ₹0.70 per share. DMR Engineering has declared a final dividend of ₹0.14 per share.
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Topics : Stocks in focus dividend High dividend stocks share market stock market trading dividend income Life Insurance Corporation Asian Paints
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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 8:09 AM IST