Dividend calendar: ABB India, 360 One WAM, Stovec to go ex-date next week
Dividend stocks: 360 One Wam, Alka India, ABB India, and others will trade ex-dividend next week, according to BSE data
SI Reporter Mumbai
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Dividend stocks: Investors looking to claim dividend income should mark their calendars, as several stocks are scheduled to go ex-dividend between April 27 and May 1, 2026. The ex-dividend date marks the cutoff point—only shareholders who own the stock before this date are eligible to receive the upcoming dividend payout. The companies, however, determine the eligibility of shareholders for dividend entitlement based on their respective record dates.
360 One WAM, Alka India, ABB India, and others will trade ex-dividend next week, according to BSE data. Among others, ABB India has announced the highest final dividend of ₹29.59 per share, followed by Stovec Industries’ dividend of ₹12 per share. ABB India will trade ex-dividend on April 30, 2026, while its record date is May 2, 2026. Stovec Industries’ ex-date and record date both are on April 30, 2026.
360 One WAM has also declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per share, along with Vesuvius India’s final dividend announcement of ₹ 1.5 per share. 360 One Wam will trade ex-date on April 27, while Vesuvius India will trade ex-date on April 30.
Lastly, Alka India has declared a final dividend of ₹0.04 per share. The record date for Alka is set as April 27.
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Demerger and rights issue
Apart from dividends, investors should also watch out for other corporate actions next week. Vedanta will undergo a demerger with a record date on May 1 and its ex-date on April 30, 2026.
Under the demerger scheme, shareholders of Vedanta will receive shares in the demerged entities in proportion to their existing holdings. For every one Vedanta share held, investors will receive one share each of Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil and Gas, and Vedanta Iron and Steel. Vedanta demerger will result in five separate companies, with consequent listings on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
That apart, the record date for the rights issue of Indrayani Biotech is fixed as April 28, and for Innovassynth Technologies (India) and Shakti Press as April 29, each.
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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 8:37 AM IST