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Home / Markets / News / Dividend stocks next week: CIE Automotive, Sanofi, Schaeffler to go ex-date

Dividend stocks next week: CIE Automotive, Sanofi, Schaeffler to go ex-date

Dividend stocks next week: CIE Automotive India, Sanofi India, Crisil, and others will trade ex-dividend next week

Dividend stocks next week crisil sanofi

Dividend stocks in April next week

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 12:56 PM IST

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Dividend stocks next week: Investors looking to lock in dividend income next week should take note of several stocks going ex-dividend between April 22 and April 24, 2026. A dividend is a portion of a company's profits that it distributes to its shareholders as a reward for holding its stock. CIE Automotive India, Sanofi India, Crisil, and others will trade ex-dividend next week. Investors willing to claim the benefits of the dividend must own the stocks on or before the ex-dividend date. The companies, however, determine the eligibility of shareholders for dividend entitlement based on their respective record dates.
 
According to BSE data, Sanofi India has announced the highest final dividend of ₹48 per share, followed by Schaeffler India’s final dividend of ₹35 per share. Sanofi India will trade ex-dividend on April 22, while Schaeffler India’s record date is April 23.
 
 
CIE Automotive India has also declared a final dividend of ₹7 per share, along with Huhtamaki India’s final dividend announcement of ₹ 2 per share. CIE Automotive India will trade ex-date on April 22, while Huhtamaki India will trade ex-date on April 23. 
 
Meanwhile, Crisil has declared an interim dividend, with the quantum yet to be disclosed. The record date for Crisil is set as April 23. Mold-Tek Technologies and Mold-Tek Packaging have both announced interim dividends, with record dates of April 24. Patanjali Foods has also declared an interim dividend, with a record date of April 25. 
Dividend stocks Ex-date Purpose Record date
CIE Automotive India Ltd  Apr 22, 2026 Final Dividend- ₹7 Apr 22, 2026
Sanofi India Ltd Apr 22, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹48  Apr 22, 2026
Crisil Ltd Apr 23, 2026 Interim Dividend- ₹9  Apr 23, 2026
Huhtamaki India Ltd Apr 23, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹2  Apr 23, 2026
Schaeffler India Ltd Apr 23 2026 Final Dividend - ₹35  Apr 23, 2026
Anlon Healthcare Ltd  Apr 24, 2026 Bonus issue 1:1 Apr 24, 2026
Anlon Healthcare Ltd Apr 24, 2026 Stock Split from ₹10/- to ₹2/- Apr 24, 2026
String Metaverse Ltd Apr 24, 2026 Stock Split from ₹10/- to ₹1/- Apr 24, 2026
Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd Apr 24, 2026 Interim Dividend Apr 24, 2026
Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd Apr 24, 2026 Interim Dividend  Apr 24, 2026
Patanjali Foods Ltd Apr 24, 2026 Interim Dividend  Apr 25, 2026
Vega Jewellers Ltd Apr 24, 2026 Bonus issue 4:1 Apr 24, 2026
Source: BSE 
 

Bonus issues and stock splits

Apart from dividends, investors should also watch out for corporate actions this week. Anlon Healthcare has announced a 1:1 bonus issue and a stock split from ₹10 to ₹2 per share, both effective April 24. Vega Jewellers has announced a 4:1 bonus issue, also effective April 24. String Metaverse has announced a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1 per share, effective April 24.

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Topics : dividend Interim Dividend Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 12:40 PM IST

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