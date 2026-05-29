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Home / Markets / News / Dividend stocks: RIL, Ashok Leyland, 13 others to remain in focus next week

Dividend stocks: RIL, Ashok Leyland, 13 others to remain in focus next week

Dividend stocks: Here is the complete list of stocks that will go ex-dividend next week

Dividend stocks

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SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 7:47 AM IST

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Shares of Reliance Industries, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Epigral, Ashok Leyland, Foseco India, Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants, Navneet Education, Rallis India, Archean Chemical Industries, Bank of Baroda, Cipla, HDFC Asset Management Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, JSW Energy, Ponni Sugars (Erode), and QGO Finance, are set to remain in focus in the coming week, from Monday, June 1, 2026, to Friday, June 5, 2026, on account of their dividend announcements for shareholders.
 
According to exchange data, shares of all these companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend during the week. To be eligible for the dividend payout, investors must hold shares on or before the ex-dividend date, as purchases made on or after this date do not qualify for the corporate benefit. The companies, however, determine the list of eligible shareholders based on the record date.
 
 
Among the key announcements, HDFC Asset Management Company has declared the highest final dividend of ₹54 per share, with June 5, 2026, fixed as the record date to ascertain eligible shareholders.
 
This is followed by Foseco India, which has announced a final dividend of ₹25 per share, while Colgate-Palmolive (India) has declared an interim dividend of ₹24 per share. The record date for both companies has been set as their respective ex-dividend dates.
 
Further, Cipla will pay a final dividend of ₹13 per share, while Bank of Baroda has announced a dividend of ₹8.50 per share. Reliance Industries will also reward shareholders with a final dividend of ₹6 per share, with all three companies fixing June 5, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility.
 
Meanwhile, Ashok Leyland has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share, Archean Chemical Industries has announced a final dividend of ₹2.50 per share, and JSW Energy will pay a dividend of ₹2 per share. Navneet Education and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company have announced dividends of ₹1.50 and ₹1.65 per share, respectively.
 
Among other companies, Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants will pay a final dividend of ₹1.60 per share, while QGO Finance has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.15 per share for its shareholders.

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Topics : Stocks in focus dividend High dividend stocks dividend income share market Share price

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 7:47 AM IST

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