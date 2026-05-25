Eyeing dividend? Check out TCS, LTM, GPT Infra, 6 other stocks today

Dividend stocks today, Monday, May 25, 2026: Investors on Dalal Street looking to earn passive income through dividend-paying stocks may keep an eye on shares of Dhampur Sugar Mills, GPT Infraprojects, Hatsun Agro Product, and IRB Infrastructure Developers, as these companies have announced interim dividend payouts for shareholders.

According to the latest corporate action schedule, shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. The ex-dividend date is significant because investors must own shares before this date to become eligible for the announced dividend benefits, subject to the respective record dates fixed by the companies.

Company Ex-date Purpose Record date Dhampur Sugar Mills May 26, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 May 26, 2026 GPT Infraprojects May 26, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 May 26, 2026 Hatsun Agro Product May 26, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000 May 26, 2026 IRB Infrastructure Developers May 26, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.0500 May 26, 2026 Meanwhile, IRB Infrastructure Developers has announced an interim dividend of ₹0.05 per share. All four companies have aligned their record date with the ex-dividend date of May 26, 2026.

Besides these, shares of LTM, Siyaram Silk Mills, Tata Consumer Products, and Tata Consultancy Services will also remain in focus today as they trade ex-dividend.