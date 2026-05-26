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Home / Markets / News / Dividend watch! ITC, Page Industries, 6 other stocks to remain in focus

Dividend watch! ITC, Page Industries, 6 other stocks to remain in focus

Among the announced payouts, Page Industries has declared the highest interim dividend at ₹150 per share, with May 27, 2026 fixed as the record date

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SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 7:59 AM IST

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Investors on Dalal Street seeking passive income from their equity investments may keep an eye on shares of Aptech, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, ITC, and Page Industries, as these companies have announced dividend payouts for shareholders. 
According to the latest corporate action schedule, shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The ex-dividend date is significant as investors must hold shares before this date to qualify for the announced dividend benefits, subject to the respective record dates fixed by the companies.
 
Among the announced payouts, Page Industries has declared the highest interim dividend at ₹150 per share, with May 27, 2026 fixed as the record date. Chemcon Speciality Chemicals has announced an interim dividend of ₹6.50 per share, while Aptech has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.50 per share for eligible shareholders.
 
 
Meanwhile, ITC has announced a final dividend of ₹8 per share, with the record date also set as May 27, 2026. Aptech and Chemcon Speciality Chemicals have fixed May 28, 2026 as their respective record dates for determining shareholder eligibility. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Aptech May 27, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.50 May 28, 2026
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals May 27, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6.50 May 28, 2026
ITC May 27, 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 8 May 27, 2026
Page Industries May 27, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 150 May 27, 2026
Dhampur Sugar Mills May 26, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2 May 26, 2026
GPT Infraprojects May 26, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1 May 26, 2026
Hatsun Agro Product May 26, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 10 May 26, 2026
IRB Infrastructure Developers May 26, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.05 May 26, 2026

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Besides these, shares of Dhampur Sugar Mills, GPT Infraprojects, Hatsun Agro Product, and IRB Infrastructure Developers will also remain in focus as they traded ex-dividend on May 26, 2026.
 
Among them, Hatsun Agro Product announced the highest interim dividend at ₹10 per share, while Dhampur Sugar Mills declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per share. GPT Infraprojects announced a dividend of ₹1 per share for eligible shareholders.
 
Meanwhile, IRB Infrastructure Developers declared an interim dividend of ₹0.05 per share. All four companies had fixed May 26, 2026 as their respective record dates for determining shareholder eligibility.

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Topics : High dividend stocks dividend dividend income share market Stocks in focus ITC Page Industries

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 7:58 AM IST

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