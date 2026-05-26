Dividend watch! ITC, Page Industries, 6 other stocks to remain in focus

Investors on Dalal Street seeking passive income from their equity investments may keep an eye on shares of Aptech, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, ITC, and Page Industries, as these companies have announced dividend payouts for shareholders.

According to the latest corporate action schedule, shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The ex-dividend date is significant as investors must hold shares before this date to qualify for the announced dividend benefits, subject to the respective record dates fixed by the companies.

Among the announced payouts, Page Industries has declared the highest interim dividend at ₹150 per share, with May 27, 2026 fixed as the record date. Chemcon Speciality Chemicals has announced an interim dividend of ₹6.50 per share, while Aptech has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.50 per share for eligible shareholders.

Company Ex-date Purpose Record date Aptech May 27, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.50 May 28, 2026 Chemcon Speciality Chemicals May 27, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6.50 May 28, 2026 ITC May 27, 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 8 May 27, 2026 Page Industries May 27, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 150 May 27, 2026 Dhampur Sugar Mills May 26, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2 May 26, 2026 GPT Infraprojects May 26, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1 May 26, 2026 Hatsun Agro Product May 26, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 10 May 26, 2026 IRB Infrastructure Developers May 26, 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.05 May 26, 2026 Meanwhile, ITC has announced a final dividend of ₹8 per share, with the record date also set as May 27, 2026. Aptech and Chemcon Speciality Chemicals have fixed May 28, 2026 as their respective record dates for determining shareholder eligibility.

Besides these, shares of Dhampur Sugar Mills, GPT Infraprojects, Hatsun Agro Product, and IRB Infrastructure Developers will also remain in focus as they traded ex-dividend on May 26, 2026.