Divis joins ₹3 trn market cap club; rallies 15% in 2 days post Q2 results

Divi’s Laboratories share price movement

Divi’s Laboratories (Divi’s) share price hit a record high of ₹11,818, surging 7 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intraday deals, extending its Muhurat trading day’s 7.5 per cent rally after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2FY27).

The stock price of the pharmaceutical company quoted higher for the 12th straight trading day, surging 32 per cent during the period. It appreciated 105 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹5,648 on April 2, 2026.

Divi’s Labs joins ₹3 trillion market cap club

Divi’s market capitalisation (market cap) hit the ₹3 trillion mark for the first-ever time after a sharp rally in the stock price of the company. Currently, the stock stands at the 30th position in the overall market cap ranking.

At 09:40 AM on Monday, with ₹3.09 trillion market cap, Divi’s quoted 5 per cent higher at ₹11,656.75 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.32 per cent at 80,743.

Divi’s is the second pharmaceutical company after Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, which has a market cap of ₹4.6 trillion, in the overall sectoral ranking, shows data.

Divi’s Q2 results

Divi's Q2FY27 revenue grew 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹3,676 crore majorly driven by 44 per cent growth in Custom Synthesis (CS) to ₹2,200 crore, Nutraceuticals grew 13 per cent to ₹273 crore and Generics grew 4.3 per cent YoY to ₹1,050 crore mainly due to healthy volume growth across segments. The company’s adjusted profit after tax increased 64 per cent YoY to ₹1,127 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 76.4 per cent YoY to ₹1,566 crore, whereas EBITDA margins increased by 989 bps to 42.6 per cent mainly due to higher CS contribution and improved gross profit margins (GPM) by 739 bps to 67.9 per cent.

Brokerages view on Divi’s Labs

Buoyancy in CS during the quarter was on the back of shipping of validation batches to customers. CS outlook remains strong as three large dedicated projects go through the validation phase and one project is nearing commercialization, while the other two are expected to commercialize in the next few quarters. Backward integration from Unit 3 and expanding peptide capabilities further improved the company's GPM profile, according to ICICI Securities.

The brokerage firm believes three new projects each with a capex of ₹650-700 crore are expected to get commercialized from H2FY27/FY28 which should continue the growth momentum going forward in the CS segment. On the generics front, the company continues to face pricing pressure, which the management believes is likely to persist for some more quarters. The management continues to guide for double-digit revenue growth with sustained margins, ICICI Securities said.

“Divi’s Q2FY27 earnings came significantly ahead of our estimates, with strong growth across all three divisions. Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO) delivered 50 per cent YoY growth in Q2FY27, while generics growth of 18 per cent YoY was at a multi-year high. EBITDA margin also reached its highest level since the Covid era. Strong financial performance was driven by validation batches, with several programs now nearing commercial production,” analysts at Jefferies said. The brokerage firm maintains a ‘Buy’ rating on Divi’s with a price target of ₹12,550.

Divi’s continues to deliver a healthy growth, supported by large commercial projects, rising peptide order inflows, continued drug master file (DMF) filings and new generics launches. Analysts at Choice Institutional Equities project a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7 per cent in FY26–FY29E, with an EBITDA margin of 36.5 per cent in FY27E. Capital expenditure will remain elevated as Divi’s expands capacity across peptides, KSMs and nutraceuticals, supporting medium-term growth.

“Improving backward integration, a favourable product mix and operating leverage at Kakinada strengthen our earnings outlook. We raise our FY27E/FY28E earnings estimate by 15.6 per cent/23.4 per cent, respectively. Accordingly, we revise our target price to ₹12,650, retaining our ‘ADD’ rating,” Choice Institutional Equities said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.