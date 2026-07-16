Dixon, Amber seen as key beneficiaries of PLI 2.0; upside may be limited

While the purpose of PLI 1.0 was to scale up local smartphone manufacturing, the second phase is focused on exports and domestic value addition. PLI 1.0 turned the country into the world's second-largest mobile manufacturer, and phone production doubled from ₹2.1 trillion in FY20 to ₹5.5 trillion in FY25, while mobile phone exports increased eightfold to ₹2 trillion in FY25. Where PLI fell short was in value addition, which was limited to 18-19 per cent compared with the target of 35-40 per cent.

The focus of the second phase of the semiconductor project is to incentivise local production and develop the entire semiconductor value chain instead of relying on imports of raw materials and machinery. Among listed companies, brokerages expect Dixon Technologies to be the key beneficiary of the new schemes, followed by Amber Enterprises.

Motilal Oswal Research believes that both initiatives enhance supply chain resilience, boost technological innovation and position India as a global hub for electronics manufacturing. The mobile phone scheme incentives will particularly enhance customer stickiness and improve margins going forward, particularly for players such as Dixon, point out Teena Virmani and Prerit Jain of the brokerage. In the listed space, they expect Dixon and Amber to participate in the MPMS, and their top picks in the sector are Dixon, Cyient DLM and Syrma SGS.

With the continued development of semiconductor capabilities and increased domestic component sourcing, BNP Paribas believes that India's position is likely to strengthen within the globally competitive industry. While success will depend on the execution capabilities of EMS players and their ability to forge partnerships or joint ventures, along with subsequent approvals, Nirransh Jain of the brokerage views these developments as sentiment-positive for the Indian EMS sector. The brokerage expects Dixon and Amber (through the Oppo deal) to be the primary beneficiaries of the MPMS, which should drive margin upside.

The scheme is expected to run from FY27 to FY31, with incentives ranging from 2.25 per cent to 5 per cent on eligible sales. These are expected to be enhanced with an additional 1.5 per cent incentive for domestic sourcing of key components. There is also a 3 per cent incentive for design and research and development (R&D), with a focus on building indigenous brands.

Some brokerages, however, believe that the upside for Dixon might not be as significant as it was when PLI 1.0 was launched.

While PLI 1.0 led to an improvement in Dixon's margins by 60 basis points, industry dynamics have now changed, says JM Financial Research. Under PLI 2.0, Dixon will be incentivised on incremental sales over its FY26 base, when it manufactured 32 million smartphones, making the incentive opportunity relatively smaller, point out Shalin Choksy and Jignesh Thakur of the brokerage. In addition, with a greater focus on exports, where competitive intensity is much higher than in India, the dynamics around sharing incentives could be different.