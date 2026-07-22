Domestic travel momentum to drive Indian Hotels' medium-term growth

Brokerages expect revenue growth in FY27 and over the medium term to remain healthy. Motilal Oswal Research expects Indian Hotels to clock 12-14 per cent growth in FY27, driven by sustained domestic travel demand, continued strength in leisure destinations, and robust growth across its asset-light management business and emerging brands. Moreover, the company has a pipeline of 32,500 keys (with 81 per cent of the signed pipeline being asset-light), almost equal to its current operational inventory of 33,609 keys, thereby supporting sustained growth momentum. The brokerage has a buy rating with a target price of ₹870. At the current price, the stock is trading at 40 times its FY28 earnings.

The Q1 performance in Indian operations was led by strong demand in leisure destinations such as Goa and Rajasthan, which registered 27-29 per cent growth. In addition, business markets also recorded steady growth of 12-13 per cent in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR. Despite global macroeconomic headwinds and the West Asia conflict, which affected international business and flight connectivity, the company maintained strong momentum through a resilient domestic travel market, said Shobit Singhal of Anand Rathi Research.

Sales growth was supported by a 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in revenue per available room (RevPAR) to ₹11,800, while occupancy rose by 600 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 82 per cent. The quarter was driven by robust domestic demand, supported by healthy pricing across both metro and leisure destinations, said JM Financial Research. In addition to room rates, sales were boosted by the food and beverages segment (up 9 per cent) and management fees. Consolidated operating profit grew 16.8 per cent, while margins expanded 60 bps over the year-ago quarter to 28.8 per cent.

Anand Rathi Research expects the company's revenue to clock 15 per cent annual growth over FY26-28, with occupancy reaching 72.1 per cent in FY28 and average room rate growth of 8-10 per cent. As the majority of operating leverage from lower employee expenses and power and fuel costs has already played out over FY20-25 (leading to a margin expansion of around 1,155 bps to 33.2 per cent in FY25), the brokerage expects only revenue-led operating leverage going forward, with margins expanding to 35.5 per cent by FY28 from 32.6 per cent in FY26. It has a buy rating with a target price of ₹845.

Despite weakness in overseas properties managed by IHCL, overall management fees increased 26 per cent Y-o-Y. IHCL is confident of sustaining high-teens annual growth over the medium term. The new businesses portfolio (Ginger, Qmin, amã Stays & Trails, and Tree of Life) grew 22 per cent, led by the Ginger portfolio. The performance of TajSATS was affected by reduced airline capacity, which lowered flight catering volumes.