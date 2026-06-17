DOMS Industries shares fall 5% on block deal news; should you buy on dips?

Shares of DOMS Industries came under pressure on Wednesday, declining as much as 4.92 per cent to ₹2,200 apiece in early trade on the NSE on June 17, following reports that promoter-group entity FILA is planning to pare stake through a block deal.

According to media reports, FILA is looking to sell up to 7 per cent equity in the company, with a base deal size of 5.2 per cent and an option to upsize by an additional 1.8 per cent. The floor price has been set at ₹2,100 per share, implying a discount of about 9 per cent to the then prevailing market price. The total transaction size is estimated at around ₹892 crore.

The stock, however, recovered partially from intraday lows. At 10:16 AM, DOMS Industries shares were trading at ₹2,302.50 apiece, down 0.50 per cent from the previous close of ₹2,314 on the NSE. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty50 was up 79 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 24,065.

During the session, a combined nearly 5.7 million equity shares—worth about ₹1,251 crore—changed hands on the NSE and BSE. At prevailing levels, the company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹13,974.70 crore.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Separately, the company had informed exchanges on June 10 that it has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with Reynolds Pens India Private Limited, Sanford, L.P., Luxembourg Brands S.à r.l., Newell Europe S.à r.l., NWL Valence Services S.A.S. and NWL Switzerland S.à r.l. The transaction includes an itemised transfer of plant and machinery, moulds, contracts and social media accounts from RPI; copyrights, trademarks and domain names from LBS; and patents and designs from SLP. The aggregate consideration is $3.7 million, excluding inventory.

Should you buy on dips?

On the technical front, the stock has been under pressure after touching an all-time high of ₹3,115 in December 2024, entering a corrective phase thereafter. However, it found support around the ₹2,050 levels last week and has since staged a recovery.

According to Harish Jujarey, AVP and head – technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, the ₹2,050–₹2,000 zone is likely to act as a key support area.

On the upside, immediate resistance is seen around ₹2,430, near the 200-day moving average, followed by ₹2,500, which coincides with a downward-sloping trendline resistance. In the near term, the stock may attempt a move towards these resistance levels.