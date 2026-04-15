DoT, SEBI team up to counter securities market fraud, investment scams

In a statement on Wednesday, DoT said it will share the Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI) with SEBI to help identify mobile numbers linked to suspicious patterns.

The Financial Fraud Risk Indicator, drawing upon inputs from DoT’s Chakshu facility under Sanchar Saathi, financial institutions, and law enforcement agencies, will act as an early warning system to flag potentially fraudulent mobile connections before they are leveraged for financial scams. The Mobile Number Revocation List (MNRL) will also be shared automatically, enabling SEBI-regulated entities, including brokers and asset management companies, to ensure that investor accounts are associated only with active and valid mobile connections.

In a reciprocal arrangement, SEBI will provide inputs on telecom resources linked to accounts involved in cyber fraud, impersonation, or money mule activities, allowing swift action in the telecom domain.

This intelligence exchange will be enabled through DoT’s Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP), which currently connects more than 1,400 stakeholders and facilitates real-time sharing of actionable information across institutions.

Both sides signed a memorandum of understanding, marking a significant step towards deeper convergence between telecom intelligence and financial market regulation.

The MoU will facilitate the development of standard operating procedures for coordinated action and enable the sharing of red-flag indicators at an institutional level, DoT said in the statement.

“With continuous engagement and adaptive mechanisms to counter evolving cyber threats, the DoT-SEBI collaboration is poised to significantly strengthen investor protection and enhance trust in India’s digital and financial ecosystem,” it added.