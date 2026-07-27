Downgrades on motor business uncertainty to weigh on ICICI Lombard

The reported claims ratio was 76.4 per cent and the combined ratio was 107.2 per cent (up 426 basis points Y-o-Y from 102.9 per cent in Q1FY26, and up 598 basis points Q-o-Q), making ICICIGI's underwriting performance its worst quarter since Covid-19 in Q1FY22. The claims ratio worsened by 340 basis points Y-o-Y due to a 270-basis-point deterioration in the health segment's loss ratio. In motor insurance, the loss ratio for motor own damage (OD) worsened by 70 basis points and motor TP weakened by 190 basis points.

The absence of a motor TP tariff hike, and competition driving premium declines in the fire segment, were key concerns. The ₹165 crore of provisions in response to the Supreme Court ruling of June 11 is because ICICIGI is setting a minimum threshold of ₹30,000 a month when determining compensation for a motor accident victim who is a homemaker.

Capital gains declined by more than 50 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹188 crore, with net profit falling to ₹403 crore from ₹747 crore a year ago. The GDPI growth was 8 per cent Y-o-Y, in line with the industry. The fire segment premium declined 32 per cent against 27 per cent Y-o-Y for the industry. The overall underwriting loss was ₹630 crore, compared with ₹290 crore a year ago. Competition is high in motor OD and motor TP. The Supreme Court ruling will lead to a deterioration in the claims ratio in the segment. The industry says a motor TP tariff hike is needed to offset the impact.

The fire line (property and fire insurance policies) industry-wide fell 27.8 per cent in Q1, with ICICIGI declining by 32 per cent as it opted for premium discipline over volume. The Supreme Court order retroactively raises likely payouts on open motor TP claims. The management estimates this could see industry-wide motor TP loss ratios rise by 12-15 per cent. The unit economics in motor TP are now sub-optimal, with limited capital to absorb further losses. ICICI Lombard's motor book is roughly 50:50 OD and TP, versus the industry-typical 40:60 skew towards TP, which reduces its relative exposure.

The overall loss ratio expanded by 336 basis points Y-o-Y to 76.4 per cent due to motor and fire. For Q1, ICICIGI reported loss ratios for motor OD at 67.6 per cent (up 70 basis points Y-o-Y), motor TP at 70.6 per cent (up 190 basis points Y-o-Y) and commercial lines at 83.5 per cent (up 1,113 basis points Y-o-Y).

The investment book is up 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹60,580 crore, with investment leverage of 3.6 times. The investment yield, excluding capital gains of ₹183 crore, deteriorated by 7 basis points Y-o-Y and 77 basis points Q-o-Q to 6.5 per cent, while the investment yield including capital gains was 5.9 per cent (down 358 basis points Y-o-Y). Investment income was ₹1,130 crore. The adjusted net profit was down 46 per cent Y-o-Y. The absolute investment yield for Q1FY27 was 7.6 per cent, lower than 9.2 per cent in Q1FY26. The portfolio mix stood at 36.3 per cent in corporate bonds, 35.7 per cent in government securities and 18.0 per cent in equity (including ETFs).

The gross written premium was up 10 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹8,860 crore. The NEP rose 16 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,950 crore in Q1. The expense ratio was 11.9 per cent, declining by 130 basis points Y-o-Y. The commission ratio was 18.9 per cent (16.8 per cent in Q1FY26).

Excluding the fire losses and additional claims provisions in motor TP, the combined ratio would have been 102.3 per cent (which is acceptable given that these are one-offs) and net profit would have been ₹580 crore, which is still well below expectations. The higher claims ratio led to return on equity (RoE) dropping to 9.6 per cent for Q1FY27 (20.5 per cent in Q1FY26). Excluding one-offs, RoE was 13.6 per cent. The solvency ratio was 2.71 times (vs 2.70 times in Q1FY26).

The retail health segment is strong, gaining 100 basis points of market share to 4.5 per cent. But mathematically, an offset to the higher combined operating ratio (COR) can come only from either a tariff hike in the motor TP business or commission changes in the overall motor segment.