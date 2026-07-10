Dr Reddy's drops 4% on semaglutide setback; should investors buy the dip?

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) shares came under pressure on Friday, July 10, falling as much as 3.74 per cent to ₹1,222 apiece after the pharmaceutical major said it would miss its annual semaglutide production target of 12 million pens for FY27 due to supply disruptions caused by quality issues in the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) used in the drug.

The stock, however, pared some of its losses during early trade. At 9:58 am, DRL shares were trading at ₹1,239.40, down 1.75 per cent from the previous close. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was up 246 points, or 1.03 per cent, at 24,209.45.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company said certain batches of semaglutide were found to be out of specification due to issues associated with the API used in the product.

Addressing investors, Chief Executive Officer Erez Israeli said the affected API batch was part of the company’s scale-up process aimed at increasing semaglutide production.

“While this issue affects our production timelines, we expect to produce 6 to 7 million pens in the third and fourth quarters of FY27, apart from the pens already sold,” Israeli said during an investor call.

He added that the impurity was, on a prima facie basis, linked to a reaction-related process in the specific API batch, which could degrade the formulation.

The company said an investigation is underway to identify the root cause and implement corrective measures to ensure product quality. Israeli, however, maintained that the issue would not affect ongoing operations.

He also said there was no impact on patient safety or the product’s existing global regulatory filings. However, commercial supplies of the product will remain delayed until the issue is resolved and manufacturing processes are revalidated.

Analysts retain positive stance

Despite the production setback, analysts at Choice Institutional Equities retained their 'Add' rating on the stock, while noting that the semaglutide scale-up had encountered a temporary execution hurdle. At the current market price the brokerage sees an upside of 9.24 per cent and have set the target price at ₹1,335 per share.

The brokerage said DRL has temporarily paused commercial semaglutide API supplies after identifying an out-of-specification impurity in a scale-up validation batch. According to management, the issue is process-related and has no impact on patient safety, regulatory filings, or products already supplied to OneSource or the market.

The brokerage noted that commercial API supplies to OneSource are expected to resume by October 2026, with market resupply likely to begin in November 2026. This is expected to translate into production of around 6–7 million pens during the third and fourth quarters of FY27. Management also reiterated that underlying demand remains strong, although a potential inventory write-down is likely, with the quantum expected to be disclosed alongside the Q1FY27 results.