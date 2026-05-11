Dr Reddy's Q4 preview: Lower US sales to drag earnings; profit may dip 34%

Dr Reddy's Labs Q4 preview: Indian pharma companies are expected to report aggregate sales growth of 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), although Ebitda growth remains muted at roughly 1 per cent due to an elevated base in the US business. While benign raw material prices and a recovery in domestic acute demand are providing support, these gains are being partly offset by higher freight costs stemming from the US-Iran conflict, according to the brokerages.

For Dr Reddy’s, while the US business faces a high base, the underlying core portfolio remains stable. A key highlight for the quarter is the launch of generic semaglutide, which provided a tailwind in March and is expected to accelerate growth heading into fiscal year 2027.

Dr Reddy's Labs Q4 results expectations

According to brokerages tracked by Business Standard, Dr Reddy's net profit is expected to come at ₹1,035 crore , marking a moderate 34 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decrease, on average, as against ₹1,587 crore in the year-ago period (Q4FY25). However, on a quarterly basis, the company's bottom line is projected to decrease by 13 per cent.

The pharma major's revenue for the quarter under review is expected to decline 3.35 per cent to ₹8,220 crore, on average, as compared to ₹8,506 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. On a sequential basis, revenue is expected to fall by 5.8 compared to ₹8,726.8 crore in the December 2025 quarter.

Here's how analysts expect Dr Reddy's Labs to perform in Q4FY26:

Kotak Institutional Equities expects Dr Reddy’s to see a 10 per cent Y-o-Y decline in overall sales, primarily dragged down by a sharp 33 per cent Q-o-Q drop in North America revenues to $226 million. This decline is largely attributed to the tapering off of generic Revlimid, with the brokerage baking in nil contribution due to patent expiry alongside one-time shelf stock adjustments.

YES Securities and PL Capital also share this cautious outlook, noting that the US business will likely witness a decline or remain in low single digits as the Revlimid tailwind fades.

In contrast, the domestic market remains a significant growth driver, with Centrum Broking and Kotak projecting double-digit expansion for the India business between 15 per cent and 18 per cent Y-o-Y. This performance is expected to be fueled by key therapies and the integration of the Nestle and Sanofi portfolios. Kotak also anticipates volume-led growth of 26 per cent in Russia and steady gains in Europe.

On the profitability front, Kotak expects consolidated Ebitda to decline 30 per cent Y-o-Y with margins contracting to 19 per cent due to lower gross margins and the loss of high-margin generic contributions.

According to Centrum Broking, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is expected to post an 8 per cent Y-o-Y growth in its US business, with sales reaching $410 million in constant currency terms. The brokerage also projects a 15 per cent Y-o-Y jump in domestic formulations to ₹14 billion, fueled by growth in key therapies and the integration of the Nestle and Sanofi portfolios.

Looking ahead, analysts from PL Capital and Centrum suggest that the focus will shift toward the status of the biosimilar pipeline and the progress of GLP-1 approvals. Investors will also be closely monitoring the effect of recent licenses and partnerships, alongside the timeline for new US launches over the next 12 to 18 months, to determine if the company can offset the current US base pressure.