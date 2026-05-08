From fantasy gaming to stock broking: Dream11 parent's next big bet

Dream Sports, the parent company of Dream11, is expanding beyond fantasy gaming with the launch of DreamStreet, an AI-powered stock broking platform, after the government’s real-money gaming ban disrupted its core business in 2025.

The company said DreamStreet is designed for first-time investors and young retail users, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. The platform currently offers stock and exchange-traded fund investing, and plans to add IPOs, futures and options trading in the coming weeks. It also has an AI assistant called Veda, which offers investing insights and market analysis.

The launch comes after the government’s Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, banned real-money gaming formats and forced major gaming firms to rethink their business models. Dream11 Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Harsh Jain had earlier said the online money gaming ban wiped out 95 per cent of the company’s revenues and all its profits almost overnight.

Dream Sports’ shift beyond fantasy gaming

Dream Sports says DreamStreet is part of a larger restructuring at the company.

“Following PROGA, Dream Sports has restructured into nine independent business units, each built to stand on its own merits and serve a distinct user need. DreamStreet is one of those nine,” Rahul Mirchandani, co-founder and CEO of DreamStreet, told Business Standard.

“Rather than viewing businesses as ‘core’ or ‘non-core’, our approach is to build and scale products that address large consumer opportunities in India. DreamStreet represents our entry into the rapidly evolving wealth and investing ecosystem, where we see significant long-term potential driven by increasing financial participation across the country,” he added.

Founded in 2008 by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, Dream11 grew into India’s biggest fantasy sports platform before the online money gaming crackdown changed the economics of the sector. Since then, Dream Sports has been building a wider digital ecosystem.

Its portfolio includes:

FanCode (2019): Sports streaming and commerce

DreamSetGo (2019): Sports travel and fan experiences

Dream Capital (2021): Invests in sports, gaming, and fitness startups

Dream Cricket (2021): Mobile cricket gaming bet

Dream Money (2025): Personal finance products such as digital gold and fixed deposits

Dream Play (2025): Gaming and AI-led sports engagement

Dream Horizon (2025): Open-source and technology services initiative

Dream11 has also changed after the ban, moving away from cash contests to focus on creator-led watch rooms, live chats, fan communities, polls and free-to-play sports engagement features.

Why Dream Sports is entering stock broking

“India’s demographic tailwinds, rising disposable incomes, improving financial literacy, deeper internet penetration, and widespread smartphone adoption are creating a generational opportunity for fintech growth and financial inclusion,” said Mirchandani.

He said DreamStreet is targeting people who are interested in investing but often find markets too complex or intimidating.

“There remains a very large segment of users who have the appetite to participate in financial markets but lack the confidence, guidance, and familiarity to begin their investing journeys. DreamStreet is purpose-built for this audience,” he added.

Mirchandani said Dream Sports’ experience in understanding digital consumer behaviour could help it build products for younger investors.

The company has more than 250 million registered users across its platforms, giving it a large potential base for cross-selling investing products. However, Mirchandani said DreamStreet is not being built only for Dream11 users.

“This audience is vastly underserved, and it spans well beyond the Dream11 user ecosystem,” he said.

Can DreamStreet stand out in a crowded market?

DreamStreet is entering a competitive market dominated by digital-first brokers such as Groww, Zerodha and Angel One. Newer companies such as MobiKwik, Super Money and CRED are also exploring investment and wealth offerings.

Industry experts say attracting users may not be the hardest part. Building long-term trust will likely be the bigger challenge.

“Dream Sports definitely understands how retail users behave and engage digitally. A large user base gives them visibility and makes customer acquisition easier,” Paresh Bhagat, chief investment officer at Veer Growth Fund and chairman at Mangal Keshav Financial Services, told Business Standard.

“But broking is still a trust-driven business at its core. Getting someone to download an app is very different from getting them to stay invested during a sharp correction, a margin shortfall, or a volatile market phase,” he said.

“Those are the moments where investors look for reliability and reassurance, not just a smooth interface,” Bhagat added.

Bhagat said the discount broking market is already saturated if companies compete only on low brokerage fees and digital onboarding.

“The discount broking space is overcrowded if the only offering is low brokerage and app-based onboarding. That playbook is already saturated,” he said.

However, Bhagat said there is room for new entrants if they solve genuine gaps whether through advisory-led models, stronger customer support, regional investor education, or hybrid wealth platforms for first-time investors.

Technology can improve financial inclusion if used carefully. “AI-led investing can improve financial inclusion if used responsibly. It can simplify onboarding, make financial education more accessible, and help first-time investors understand markets better,” he said.

“The risk comes when platforms over-gamify the investing experience, especially in segments like derivatives. Markets should not start resembling mobile gaming environments designed around constant engagement and impulsive behaviour,” he added.

Mirchandani said compliance and investor protection remain central to DreamStreet’s approach.

“Regulatory compliance and user safety are foundational principles for DreamStreet. The platform is being built with a compliance-first approach and will operate in full adherence to all applicable Sebi regulations and industry guidelines,” he said.

“Our focus is on using technology to simplify access, improve financial education, and assist users responsibly, while ensuring appropriate safeguards, transparency, and risk controls remain firmly in place,” he added.

The challenge ahead for DreamStreet

DreamStreet’s launch is part of a larger test for Dream Sports after the gaming ban reshaped India’s fantasy sports industry.

Several gaming companies have started experimenting with new business models. Zupee has moved into short-format content, while others are exploring subscriptions, creator-led entertainment and free-to-play products.

For Dream Sports, the shift is bigger than adding another app. The company is trying to move from being known mainly as a fantasy gaming platform to becoming a broader digital consumer business spanning sports, entertainment and finance.

Whether DreamStreet succeeds may depend on one key question: Can a company built around gaming engagement build the same level of trust that investors expect from financial platforms?