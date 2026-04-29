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Home / World News / Dubai removes real estate investment limit for two-year investor visa

Dubai removes real estate investment limit for two-year investor visa

Experts laud timing of Dubai's move to ease investor visa norms, which could revive interest among Indian buyers amid recent geopolitical uncertainty

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BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 10:08 PM IST

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Dubai has scrapped the minimum property value requirement for solo investors seeking two-year residency visas, making the market more accessible amid recent geopolitical jitters.
 
The Dubai Land Department (DLD), in an update on Wednesday on the DLD Cube platform, set a Dh400,000 floor for joint buyers while removing the Dh750,000 solo threshold.
 
“Dubai has just rewritten the rules of engagement for the global mid-market. Dropping the Dh750,000 visa requirement is a brilliant, aggressive play to convert renters into long-term residents. It tells the working professional: you don’t need to buy luxury to belong here. The genius, however, lies in the 400,000 dirham floor for joint buyers — a necessary guardrail that keeps out the ‘visa-pooling’ crowd,” said Ritu Kant Ojha, Dubai-based real estate strategist and chief executive officer, Proact Luxury Real Estate.
 
 
The reset breathes instant life into the affordable and secondary markets, market watchers said, proving that Dubai is not just chasing billionaire capital anymore but actively engineering a stable, resident-first economy.
 
“The timing couldn't be better,” Ojha added.

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The West Asia conflict that began last month dented Dubai's luxury market momentum, sparking what some sector experts noted as a “temporary sentiment shock” with slower bookings and selective high net-worth individual (HNI) buying. While no mass exits from trophy assets such as Palm Jumeirah were seen, a few discounted resales were attributed to liquidity strains rather than flight risks.
 
Dubai recorded transactions worth AED 917 billion in 2025. Anuj Puri of Anarock told Business Standard earlier that Indians continue to hold their investments in the Emirati state while scouting value buys, even as some, such as CREDAI’s Shekhar Patel, predicted a two-to-three-year investment slowdown and diversification to India.
 
The visa easing is set to counter any prospective lull, further attracting India’s growing HNIs to mid-tier properties in Dubai and potentially increasing transactions in 2026.
 
It also revitalises Dubai’s secondary and affordable segments, drawing salaried Indians who previously shied away from high entry costs. Indians, who are among the top foreign buyers at 22 per cent of 2025 residential deals, stand to benefit the most, with rental yields of 6–9 per cent.
 

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Topics : Indian investors property market Real Estate Dubai properties

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 10:05 PM IST

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