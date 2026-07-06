Easing norms for Chinese firms may impact margins of transmission sector

The four exempted Chinese players had won 9 per cent of transmission-linked PGCIL tenders during FY09-20. The Chinese entities — TBEA Energy (high-voltage power transformers, reactors, cables/wires), Nanjing Electric (insulators), New Northeast Electric (high-voltage GIS) and Taikai Electric (high-voltage GIS, circuit breakers) — may now supply equipment for government projects only from their Indian subsidiaries' facilities. TBEA India possesses meaningful transformer manufacturing capacity (20,000 MVA as of December 2025), but Nanjing Electric, New Northeast Electric and Taikai Electric have limited domestic capacities.

The exemption is explicitly time-bound until June 2028 and appears to be a measure to tackle supply chain challenges in a scenario where Indian companies have huge order backlogs and the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has ambitious targets. All Indian players have revenue visibility until June 2028 and beyond. But there could be an impact on margins and future business if the exemptions are extended.

In the short term, easing commodity prices and lower geopolitical tensions could lead to better results from Q2FY27 and H2FY27. However, there is downside risk from poor monsoons, and the lagged effects of inflation may feed through. (The recent revision of the economic data series makes it harder to compare the data.) Commodity prices, particularly crude, have moved down over the past month, but full normalisation of supply chains will take time.

The CEA has transmission capital expenditure target plans of over Rs 7.9 trillion during 2027-36, which provides a long runway. Around 1.6 million megavolt-amperes (MVA) of high-voltage substation capacity (220 kilovolts and above) will be added during 2022-36. The current aggregate installed capacity of the Indian transformer industry is about 0.5 million MVA (45 per cent of which is low voltage, and around 5-10 per cent focused on exports).

The top 25 Indian transformer companies will add an aggregate 0.5 million MVA of high-voltage substation capacity cumulatively. The re-entry of the four Chinese players is relatively insignificant in volume, given current capacity and the time-bound nature of the exemptions.

India has seen three high-voltage direct current (HVDC) projects ordered over the last 18 months, whereas ex-HVDC ordering momentum was slower in FY26. The renewable energy evacuation plan is 900 gigawatts (GW) by 2036 and it may be accelerated due to the Iran war.

Allowing select Chinese-owned manufacturers with facilities in India to participate in PSU tenders may improve equipment availability, reduce procurement timelines, tighten margins and enable faster execution, while still encouraging domestic value addition. It addresses a supply-demand mismatch in critical transmission equipment.

In Q1FY27 previews, analysts are saying that despite geopolitical tensions, capital goods companies such as ABB and Siemens will log low double-digit Y-o-Y sales growth through steady execution, given their large order books and sustained high demand from data centres, automobiles and railways. Margins may also be stable despite higher commodity costs due to strong operating leverage. As mentioned above, order books indicate long-term revenue visibility. It is all about execution and margins.

VA Tech Wabag will take in over Rs 2,000 crore of orders in Q1, with a mega order from Kuwait Desal (the JV with HEISCO). Revenue growth could be 20 per cent Y-o-Y with some margin expansion. Jyoti CNC is running at over 100 per cent capacity at its Rajkot factory with an order book of over Rs 4,700 crore. Sales could grow by roughly 50 per cent during Q1, with gross margins above 50 per cent. Over FY27-29, revenue growth could be 30 per cent per annum.

GE Vernova T&D's order backlog is over Rs 20,000 crore and FY27 orders may exceed Rs 11,000 crore, including related-party orders of Rs 4,000 crore. The order book implies revenue growth of 30 per cent, with strong margins likely to be maintained for the next three fiscals.