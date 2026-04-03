ECM fees rise sharply even as investment banking revenues slump in Q1

ECM underwriting fees rose 39 per cent to $84.3 million in Q1 compared to the same period last year even as overall investment banking fees in India fell 31 per cent to $231.4 million, according to market data from LSEG.

The investment banking fee pool during the quarter was at its lowest first-quarter tally since 2018 — dragged down by weak M&A and debt market activity amid geopolitical tensions.

The resilience in ECM fees comes despite a moderation in equity issuance volumes. Companies raised $5.9 billion via equity markets during the quarter, down 9.3 per cent year-on-year, while the number of offerings declined 18.3 per cent.

Industry players said a shift in deal mix towards relatively higher-fee transactions such as initial public offerings (IPOs) supported the fee growth.

IPO proceeds rose 7.8 per cent to $2.5 billion, marking the strongest first quarter since 2018, even as number of IPOs fell 14 per cent.

Follow-on offerings, which accounted for 58 per cent of total ECM proceeds, declined 18.7 per cent to $3.4 billion, but continued to contribute meaningfully to fee generation.

Among the biggest ECM transactions during the quarter were a block deal worth almost ₹8,000 crore in Vishal Mega Mart, ₹6,000-crore IPO of Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust, and over ₹4,000-crore offer for sale in BHEL by the government.

In contrast, other fee pools saw sharp contractions. M&A advisory fees halved to $71.9 million, while debt capital market underwriting fees also fell 44 per cent to $47.2 million. Syndicated lending fees also declined 36 per cent to $28.1 million, according to LSEG.

Axis Bank led overall investment banking fee rankings, earning $21.9 million and accounting for a 9.5 per cent share of the total fee pool.

Meanwhile, Kotak Mahindra Bank topped the ECM league tables, handling $732.3 million worth of equity issuance and capturing a 12.4 per cent market share.