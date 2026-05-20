Edelweiss MF unveils second SIF offering; Parle confusion lifts stock

Altiva SIF by Edelweiss Mutual Fund has launched its second specialised investment fund (SIF). The scheme — Altiva Equity Ex-Top 100 Long-Short Fund — will provide investors access to the broader and potentially under-researched segment of the market through a strategy that combines bottom-up stock selection with the flexibility to take both long and limited short positions, the fund house said.

This is the second launch from the fund house in the SIF space.

Modi’s toffee gift to Meloni sparks rally in wrong stock

A packet of caramel toffees gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his Italian counterpart sent shares of a tiny software company soaring on Wednesday. Parle Industries’ shares surged 5 per cent, the most in two months, after traders appeared to mistake the company for privately held Parle Products — the unlisted maker of Melody candies and the popular Parle-G biscuits.

The confusion was triggered after Giorgia Meloni posted a video of Modi gifting her a packet of Melody.