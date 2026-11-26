Disclaimer: This article is written by Ajit Mishra, SVP Research, Religare Broking. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Market View

Markets staged a sharp rebound on Wednesday, recovering strongly from Monday’s sell-off and gaining nearly 2%. Following a gap-up opening, the benchmark indices extended their gains during the first half of the session. However, profit-booking near Monday’s high trimmed some of the upside. The Nifty eventually settled at 25,819.25, while the Sensex advanced nearly 1,500 points to close at 83,938, supported by broad-based buying in heavyweight stocks. The recovery was particularly encouraging given the weakness across several global markets.

Sectoral performance remained largely positive, led by FMCG, pharma, financial services and banking stocks, although metal stocks continued to face pressure. Broader markets displayed a mixed trend, with the midcap index posting modest gains while the smallcap index ended marginally lower, indicating selective participation in the recovery.

The rebound was supported by sustained foreign investor buying, easing crude oil prices and a strengthening rupee. Foreign investors have infused over US$14 billion into Indian equities so far in November, marking a significant turnaround in flows. Brent crude eased towards US$90 per barrel, while the rupee strengthened to a seven-month high near ₹92.42 against the US dollar. These developments have improved the domestic macroeconomic backdrop and investor confidence, despite lingering global uncertainties.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE The sharp recovery following Monday’s correction suggests that underlying buying interest remains intact, although some consolidation cannot be ruled out. Meanwhile, the ongoing sectoral rotation is likely to keep stock-specific opportunities alive. Within the rate-sensitive basket, we expect auto and realty to maintain their positive momentum, while banking stocks may take a breather following their recent outperformance. Pharma and healthcare also present encouraging prospects. Participants should align their portfolios with these evolving trends and use intermittent dips to accumulate quality stocks.

Stocks to buy today - Recommendations by Ajit Mishra

Eicher Motors Limited| LTP: ₹ 8336| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹ 8780| Stop-loss: ₹ 8120

EICHERMOT continues to maintain a strong bullish trajectory, characterised by a consistent higher-top, higher-bottom formation. The stock has recently broken out of an elevated consolidation base, completing a cup-and-handle pattern, with the breakout supported by healthy buying interest and a fresh 52-week high. Its sustained trading above key moving averages further reinforces the positive price structure across timeframes. With buying interest returning to the automobile sector, the stock appears well positioned to extend its upward momentum.

Divi's Laboratories Limited| LTP: ₹ 11716.50| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹ 12800| Stop-loss: ₹ 11180

DIVISLAB continues to demonstrate strong upward momentum, consistently holding above its 20-EMA, reflecting sustained buying interest and a robust price structure. Following a brief consolidation, the stock has formed a fresh buying pivot, signalling the possibility of further continuation in its prevailing uptrend. The pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors have continued to exhibit relative strength, providing an additional tailwind. Given its favourable technical setup and sectoral strength, the stock appears well positioned to extend its outperformance.

Hero MotoCorp Limited| LTP: ₹ 5751.50| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹ 6170| Stop-loss: ₹ 5530