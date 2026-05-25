Eicher Motors gains momentum after better-than-expected Q4FY26 show

For FY26, consolidated operating revenue was ₹23,410 crore, up 24.0 per cent Y-o-Y, with EBITDA at ₹5,790 crore (up 22.8 per cent Y-o-Y) at an EBITDA margin of 24.7 per cent (down 25 bps Y-o-Y) and adjusted PAT of ₹5,560 crore, up 17.4 per cent Y-o-Y. For FY26, operating cash flow (OCF) was ₹4,800 crore, while free cash flow (FCF) was a positive ₹3,540 crore.

For Q4FY26, the joint venture Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) reported consolidated revenue at ₹8,280 crore, up 16.0 per cent Y-o-Y, with EBITDA at ₹922 crore, up 25.8 per cent Y-o-Y at an EBITDA margin of 11.4 per cent, up 90 bps Y-o-Y, and PAT at ₹596 crore, up 30.4 per cent Y-o-Y. Exports saw strong growth of 35.6 per cent despite geopolitical challenges.

VECV has a leadership position in light- and medium-duty (LMD) trucks (5-18 tonnes), while Eicher heavy-duty truck (HDT) volume grew 14.1 per cent Y-o-Y with market share of 9.1 per cent. The Board recommended a final dividend of ₹82 per share for FY26. The Board also approved an investment of up to ₹750 crore to subscribe to 50 per cent equity in Volvo Financial Services India (VFSI), with the proposed joint venture to be a captive vehicle financing arm for Eicher Motors, VECV and other Volvo products. VFSI currently has assets under management of ₹1,810 crore.

Commodity inflation was offset by price hikes averaging 70 bps in January 2026 and careful value engineering. Allied with cost-reduction efforts, a further hike of 175 bps in April 2026 will partly offset an anticipated 3-3.5 per cent increase in commodity prices in Q1FY27. VECV also took a 2 per cent price hike in April 2026.

Management expects premium motorcycle demand to remain strong, though there is no specific guidance. April 2026 motorcycle sales were up 37 per cent. VECV’s growth is tied to India’s domestic economy. Royal Enfield (RE) inventory is low at 7-8 days because of manpower shortages due to elections, LPG shortages, etc. Deliveries are gradually ramping up to normal. RE will look to scale up the e-motorcycle Flying Flea through city-by-city roll-outs. First-time RE buyers have increased, with one-third of customers below 25 years of age.

International business was good, with Brazil (up 71 per cent Y-o-Y in FY26) the fastest-growing market outside India, along with a deeper footprint in Latin America and Nepal. RE continues to maintain market share in a shrinking EU market, while the US contributes 3 per cent of the total market.

The Cheyyar plant expansion will push capacity to 2 million units per annum by Q2FY28. A greenfield unit in Andhra Pradesh with an investment of ₹2,500 crore will be funded through internal accruals over the next 24-30 months. VECV is also preparing to launch electric buses with a strong order book.

Domestic RE volumes may outpace exports for the next two fiscals given geopolitical developments. Domestic growth rates could be in the mid-teens CAGR over FY26-28, while exports could see high single-digit growth. RE recorded over 1.2 million motorcycle sales in FY26, the highest ever. Domestic sales grew 23 per cent Y-o-Y to 1.1 million units, while international volumes rose 20 per cent Y-o-Y to 121,000 units.

Allied accessories and apparel revenues rose over 20 per cent. Recent launches have done well and sustained consumer interest, according to management. The launch of the Flying Flea C6 in April 2026 marked entry into the EV segment. Management claims existing platforms (350cc, 450cc and 650cc) offer significant headroom for growth, and Eicher Motors will explore emerging white spaces in the 250cc-750cc segment. Existing capacity of 1.4 million units will increase to over 1.6 million units from June-July 2026. The ₹960 crore expansion at the Cheyyar facility will take total capacity to 2 million units by Q2FY28. VECV’s FY26 volumes were 103,404 units, up 15 per cent Y-o-Y, with exports up 35.6 per cent Y-o-Y to 7,024 units. Spare-parts revenue increased 13.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,050 crore.

The focus is on growth, not margins, alongside branding and premiumisation. Margins are down about 150 bps from a peak of 27 per cent in FY24.