Eicher Motors share price movement

Share price of Eicher Motors , the maker of Royal Enfield (RE) motorcycles, moved higher by 3 per cent to ₹7,845 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Tuesday’s intraday deals on a strong growth outlook.

The stock price of the two-wheeler company recovered 14 per cent from its previous month low of ₹6,911 touched on October 23, 2026. It hit a 52-week high of ₹8,230 on February 27, 2026.

At 02:21 PM, Eicher Motors was up 3 per cent at ₹7,833.50, compared to a 0.62 per cent rise in the Nifty 50 and a 1.2 per cent gain in the Nifty Auto index. Eicher Motors was the top gainer among the Nifty 50 and Nifty Auto.

Brokerages upbeat on Eicher Motors

With demand visibility, manufacturing expansion, premiumisation, and international opportunities supporting its medium- to long-term business prospects along with a strong growth outlook for the VC Commercial Vehicle (VECV) arm, analysts at ICICI Securities maintain a 'Buy' rating on the stock. Analysts value Eicher Motors at ₹9,500 (SOTP basis, 35x PE to RE business & 25x PE to VECV arm on average of FY28-29E EPS).

Royal Enfield remains well positioned to benefit from the structural premiumisation of the Indian 2W industry. In Q2FY27, 2W volumes continued with healthy performance, with sales at 6.43 million units, up 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The company currently commands approximately 83 per cent market share in the domestic middleweight segment (250cc-750cc), while its overall motorcycle market share remains at just 9 per cent.

Sustained booking growth of 21 per cent, low dealer inventory & waiting periods of <= 2 months (certain models) indicate that underlying demand remains stronger than current supply. Furthermore, ongoing product interventions, and upcoming launches should support volume growth & strengthen Royal Enfield's positioning going forward, the brokerage firm said.

Analysts at Axis Securities also maintain a 'Buy' rating on Eicher with a target price of ₹8,705, supported by strong volume momentum at Royal Enfield, capacity expansion, new product launches, and healthy growth prospects at VECV.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 400 pts, Nifty tops 25,400; Adani Enterprises gain 3% The management remains confident of sustaining growth through new launches, premiumisation and capacity expansion to 2 million units by Q2FY28. International markets and VECV’s expanding presence across EVs and SCVs are expected to support long-term growth, the brokerage firm said.

Royal Enfield continues to benefit from structural premiumisation in the Indian two-wheeler industry, with management witnessing no signs of moderation in demand for premium motorcycles. Royal Enfield is steadily strengthening its international presence, with global sales reaching 35,875 motorcycles in Q2FY27 despite geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties. Brazil remains a key strategic market, with the company expanding its portfolio through the Goan Classic 350, Guerrilla 450 Apex and Himalayan Monoblack, while also scaling CKD operations to improve local market penetration, analysts said.

ALSO READ: Senco Gold shares jump 8% | Urban Company shares slip 2% Eicher continues to see strong demand momentum across its product portfolio with bookings and enquiries growing by 21 per cent YoY. Management indicated that strong bookings would sustain the demand momentum in H2FY27, supported by production ramping up. The company sees a continuation of the premiumisation trend in the middle-weight motorcycle category to favour EML’s growth prospects, analysts at BNP Paribas. The brokerage firm has an ‘Outperform’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹8,750 per share.

The growth pivot brought along with it, ASP and margin pressure. Analysts now see those pressures to be behind the company and expect its strong volume growth to more than reflect in earnings growth. The brokerage firm sees Eicher Motors as one of the companies with the highest pricing power, which should help it protect margin better than its peers. Superior growth outlook and no risk to its demand from mandatory anti-lock braking system (ABS) implementation make Eicher Motors a preferred pick among 2W OEMs, analysts said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.