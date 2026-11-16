Eicher Motors margins under pressure despite strong Royal Enfield demand

The company reported record consolidated revenue and operating profit, led by the highest-ever quarterly volumes for RE. Volumes for the two-wheeler maker rose 15.3 per cent to 376,722 units. Given the strong sales, RE's share in the domestic two-wheeler market hit 9.2 per cent, while its share in the above-125cc segment stood at 31.3 per cent. New launches such as the Himalayan 440 received an encouraging response, with six months of initial production capacity booked. The VECV JV also reported healthy volume growth, with sales of 28,071 vehicles, up 28.1 per cent YoY.

For the company, premiumisation remains a growth driver, with no signs of moderation in demand. The focus continues to remain on the 250-750cc middleweight segment, where it has an 80-82 per cent market share in India, even as its overall motorcycle market share is just over the 9 per cent mark. In addition to this, the company is also expanding its international presence through scaled-up completely knocked-down (CKD) operations, wider distribution and deeper brand engagement.

The company increased its two-wheeler capacity to 1.65 million units in Q2FY27 and is set to reach 1.80 million by Q4FY27 and 2 million by Q2FY28. Elara Securities points out that the additional 450,000-unit greenfield capacity by FY30 further strengthens medium-term growth visibility. Jay Kale of the brokerage remains positive on the company’s medium-term growth prospects, supported by sustained premiumisation, strong bookings and accelerated capacity expansion, which should address near-term supply constraints and support market-share gains. The brokerage has increased its earnings estimates for FY27-29 by 1-3 per cent after factoring in higher volume expectations and operating leverage. It has a buy rating with a target price of ₹9,489.

The operational performance of Eicher was impacted, and margins remained under pressure. At the consolidated level, operating profit margins contracted 80 basis points YoY to 23.7 per cent, while they were down 28 basis points on a sequential basis. The standalone margin contracted 157 basis points YoY to 23.3 per cent due to raw material inflation. VECV's margins also contracted, falling 15 basis points to 7.7 per cent.

Motilal Oswal Research expects the domestic business to deliver healthy annual growth of 16 per cent over the FY26-28 period, while exports are expected to recover and post 12 per cent growth over the same period. Analysts led by Jeemit Shah of the brokerage expect margins to remain under pressure, given management’s focus on volume growth, the recent surge in input costs and 50 per cent under-recovery despite four price hikes in CY26 year-to-date.

The brokerage has a neutral rating with a target price of ₹7,420.