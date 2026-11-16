Eicher Motors shares gain 3.5% on record Q2 show; margin recovery key

Eicher Motors share price: Royal Enfield maker Eicher Motors' shares gained over 3 per cent in Monday's trading session following a record performance in the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (FY27), even though margins remained under pressure.

Eicher Motors' share price rose 3.5 per cent to the day's high of ₹7,943.50 on the BSE as against the last closing price of ₹7,674.65. As of 9.30 am, the stock was up 1.4 per cent at ₹7,777.35 as against a 0.58 per cent increase in the BSE Sensex at 82,070.

The large-cap two wheeler stock has risen 5 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and remains 16 per cent higher in a year.

The company posted its earnings last Friday after stock market hours.

Eicher Motors Q2 results

Eicher's revenue from operations stood at ₹7,422 crore, with a growth of 20 per cent from the corresponding quarter of FY 2025-26. EBITDA grew 16 per cent to its highest-ever at ₹1,760 crore, as compared to ₹1,512 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. Profit rose 15 per cent to ₹1,573 crore from ₹1,369 crore last year.

Both RE and VECV earnings were in-line with estimates, though high raw material prices led to a marginal miss on margins for both, said analysts.

Consolidated EBITDA margin contracted 80 bps year-on-year to 23.7 per cent.

Eicher Motors: Buy, sell or hold?

Here's what brokerages recommend on Eicher Motors:

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL)

Domestic brokerage MOFSL said that domestic business is expected to deliver a healthy 16 per cent CAGR, while exports are expected to recover and post a 12 per cent CAGR.

"Given management’s focus on volume growth, the recent surge in input costs, and 50 per cent under-recovery despite four price hikes in CY26’YTD, we expect margins to remain under pressure. Overall, we expect Eicher Motors to post a 16 per cent earnings CAGR over FY26-28E," it noted.

ALSO READ: Tata Motors PV shares plunge 9% after Q2 results; brokerages cut target At 34x/27.9x FY27E/FY28E, Eicher's stock appears fairly valued as per the brokerage. It reiterated 'Neutral' with a target price of ₹7,420.

Antique Broking

Antique Broking said that it continues to view Eicher Motors as a long-term compounder backed by its ~80 per cent share in the domestic middleweight segment, capacity additions aligned to the booking pipeline, growing international and allied businesses, and a net-cash balance sheet.

Following the Q2 show, it raised the FY27–29E volume estimates by ~4 per cent and lower EBITDA margin estimates by 104–162 bps, resulting in a 1–4 per cent cut in EPS. We value the stock at 32x P/E on H1 FY29E standalone EPS and VECV at 15x EV/EBITDA to arrive at a TP of ₹9,390 (earlier ₹9,665), it said.

Near-term monitorables are the pace of commodity pass-through, the step-up in marketing spends, international business and sub-350cc launches.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.