El Niño years: Tractor sales lag; 2-wheelers & FMCG hold up, finds study

El Niño years have historically had a bearing on India's agriculture and inflation dynamics, according to a 25-year study by JM Financial. The brokerage's analysis of 13 economic and agricultural indicators shows that episodes of the climate phenomenon have typically resulted in deficient rainfall, lower kharif acreage and food production, and a sharp uptick in food inflation compared with La Niña years.

Some of the parameters include CPI inflation , two-wheeler (2W) sales, tractor sales, kharif sowing, reservoir levels, agri GVA (gross value added), power demand and credit growth.

Among the lot, the severe impact of El Niño conditions, JM Financial said, was evident in deficit rainfall (-10.65 cumulative deviation), decline in kharif sowing (-1 per cent decline in area), decline in food production (-4 per cent YoY) and a 60 basis point (bps) uptick in food inflation on average versus during La Niña episodes.

Tractor sales, the JM Financial study reveals, were most sensitive to El Nino conditions, recording substantially weaker sales growth (3.5 per cent YoY) versus 10.7 per cent YoY during the La Niña period, which is associated with excess rainfall.

“Credit offtake substantially decreased among the micro and medium enterprises (MSMEs) during the El Niño periods, reflecting the vulnerability of this segment to the weather-related shocks,” JM Financial said.

ALSO READ: Rain check for RBI: Food inflation, El Niño risks make rate cuts unlikely As El Niño, on the other hand, is associated with higher temperatures and a weaker monsoon, it has a profound impact on the economy, specifically on segments related to the agricultural economy, the research house said.

"Considering agriculture forms ~18 per cent of the overall Gross Value Added (GVA), we observed that Agri GVA was flat on average in years associated with EL Niño. But on comparison with the La Niña periods, we observed that growth in Agri GVA was lower by ~350 bps in years associated with El Niño," analysts at JM Financial wrote in a recent report.

Impact of weather conditions in last 2.5 decades Their assessment also revealed some constructive aspects like the relatively higher growth in two-wheeler sales (12.1 per cent YoY) during El Nino period, which was double the average growth during La Niña periods.

Secondly, there was a meaningful improvement (350bps) in credit growth during EL Niño periods, mainly driven by consumer loans and gold loans. Volume growth of FMCG companies was surprisingly higher during EL Niño periods versus La Nina, JM Financial said, although volume growth was highest during neutral weather conditions, as per their assessment.

Although maximum temperature was marginally higher (0.20 degree Celsius) during El Niño period versus La Niña, the study suggests it resulted in significantly higher growth in peak power demand during El Nino years.

"Forecasts by global weather agencies indicate hotter and drier weather conditions globally and particularly in India this year with the onset of El Niño; however, India’s rising power demand seems to be fully met since FY25 as reflected in the shrinking power deficit," JM Financial said.

Picking up pace

After a lull in June, rains have picked up pace in July, which is the most critical month of India's southwest monsoon, accounting for around one third of the season's total rainfall (about 280.4mm out of the seasonal LPA of 868.6 mm), experts say. It is also the peak period for kharif sowing, reservoir replenishment and groundwater recharge.