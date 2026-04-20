Elara initiates on Sagility with Buy; sees long growth runway, 26% upside

Elara Capital has initiated coverage on Sagility, a healthcare-focused technology provider, with a 'Buy' rating, saying that the company is set to benefit from sustained cost pressure for payers, thus creating further outsourcing opportunities, end-to-end capabilities across the payer value chain, and further account mining scope in top-10 clients. The company has more than 80 clients in total, with an average tenure of 18 years for its top-five largest clients.

The brokerage expects the company to report revenue and earnings CAGRs of 13.9 per cent and 20.0 per cent, respectively, in INR terms over FY26E–FY28E. It has set a target price of ₹54, valuing Sagility at 19x FY28E EPS. The target price implies a potential upside of about 26 per cent from the April 17, 2026, closing level of ₹43 on the NSE.

Around 02:20 PM, shares of Sagility were trading at ₹42.28, down 1.51 per cent. The stock touched an intraday low of ₹42.14 on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 24,392 levels, up by 38.45 points or 0.16 per cent.

Here's why Elara Capital is bullish on Sagility:

Revenue from top-five accounts likely to double

Sagility generated 60 per cent, 71 per cent, and 85 per cent of its revenue from its top 3, 5, and 10 clients, respectively, as of the trailing twelve months (TTM) ended December 2025.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates According to analysts at Elara Capital, to assess the long-term scale-up potential in key accounts, revenue from the top three clients stood at $465 million as of the TTM ended December 2025, with scope for a further 40 per cent increase, particularly from clients 2 and 3. Meanwhile, revenue from the top five clients was $550 million and could be scaled up by 80–90 per cent, with the largest opportunities seen in clients 3, 4, and 5.

Rising MLR, admin costs drive outsourcing opportunities

According to Elara, medical loss ratios (claims paid/premium earned) are increasing across payers such as United Healthcare, Humana, CVS Aetna, Elevance Health, Cigna HC and Centene Corp. At the same time, administrative costs have risen steadily, growing at 2.5–18 per cent CAGR over the past decade. These trends are expected to create further outsourcing opportunities. Sagility has guided for 22.5 per cent revenue growth in FY26 and low-to-mid teen growth over the medium term, which appears achievable.

Earnings growth to drive re-rating

Analysts model USD/INR revenue CAGRs of 12.4 per cent/13.9 per cent over FY26E–FY28E, largely driven by FTE additions with only modest gains in revenue per employee. The revenue mix is expected to remain broadly unchanged in the medium term.

Adjusted Ebitda margins are expected to witness some pressure in FY26E due to the integration of the lower-margin Broadpath business, but are likely to stabilise around 25 per cent by FY28E. Earnings are expected to rise sharply by FY28E, aided by the absence of finance costs following planned debt repayment in FY27E.

The stock is currently trading at 15.2x FY28E EPS, a discount to some peers, likely due to concerns around client concentration and scalability of key accounts, which they view as overstated. The brokerage believes that there is ample scope to scale up top accounts, and along with new client additions and planned full debt repayment by FY27E, this could support a 20 per cent earnings CAGR over FY26E–FY28E.

The brokerage believes strong earnings growth could drive a re-rating. However, it flags that any decline in medical loss ratios (MLR) and administrative costs for payers could reduce outsourcing demand, posing a key risk. ==============

(Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the brokerage/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.)