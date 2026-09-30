Elevate Campuses shares off to a tepid start, list at 2% discount

Elevate Campuses IPO listing: Elevate Campuses witnessed a muted debut on Wednesday as the stock listed at a 2 per cent discount to the offer price amid weak grey market trends and a tepid response to the offer.

Elevate Campuses shares opened at ₹356.50 on the BSE, a discount of 1.52 per cent against the offer price of ₹362. Meanwhile, on the National Stock Exchange ( NSE ), the stock witnessed a 1.91 per cent decline to ₹355.10.

Ahead of the listing, Elevate Campuses shares were trading at ₹368.5 in the grey market, signalling an upside of 1.80 per cent.

Elevate Campuses IPO details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Elevate Campuses saw a tepid response as it received bids for 60.28 million shares compared with 33.67 million shares, resulting in 1.79 times bids, according to data available on NSE.

Its IPO was entirely a fresh share sale of ₹2100 crore, with the funds raised marked for purchase of K-12 entities and campuses, repayment of debt, funding acquisitions, and general corporate purposes. The price band for the offer was set at ₹343-362.

Elevate Campuses, an education infrastructure company, is engaged in owning, operating, and managing on-campus student accommodation for higher education institutions (HEIs) and owning K-12 school assets.

Revenue from operations increased from ₹347.0 crore in FY24 to ₹369.8 crore in FY25 and ₹568.6 crore in FY26. EBITDA increased from ₹214.6 crore to ₹242.8 crore and ₹405.3 crore, while PAT rose from ₹39.7 crore to ₹49.7 crore and ₹173.8 crore, respectively.