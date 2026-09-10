Elevated oil prices to weigh on OMCs after sequential gains in Q2FY27

This should lead to sustained earnings for producers like OIL and ONGC. But it will put pressure on the finances of oil marketing companies, or OMCs. City gas distribution (CGD) companies may also remain under pressure. There is a specific squeeze on diesel supply, which could lead to excess margins on diesel cracks.

OMCs will probably declare better results Q-o-Q in Q2FY27 over Q1FY27, due to a reduction in marketing under-recovery, lower crude prices through the first half of Q2 and a decline in LPG under-recovery. Refining margins were good in Q1 and continued to remain strong in Q2, offsetting higher prices to an extent. But although Q2 should show sequential improvement over Q1, there are serious downside risks for OMCs in H2FY27. LPG under-recoveries would average around ₹290 per cylinder in Q2 versus ₹510 per cylinder in Q1, while OMC integrated margins would be between ₹9-14 per litre in Q2 versus only ₹1-3 per litre in Q1. But rising tensions have again pushed crude prices past the $100 mark, and H2FY27 could be difficult.

Q2FY27 saw a sequential recovery in auto-fuel margins, as crude oil dipped below $70 in the earlier part of the quarter before rising again. ATF marketing margins also improved Q-o-Q, with price hikes. Refining cracks have stayed high due to Ukrainian attacks putting roughly 40 per cent of Russian refining capacity offline. Across all three PSUs, balance sheets were under pressure from higher working-capital requirements in Q1, and even the July recovery did not sustain long enough to lead to a full recovery of earnings. As Brent crossed $101, supported by stronger Chinese buying, diesel supply was especially tight as Russian capacity was offline. If the supply risks don’t moderate, heating demand in winter will push up prices further. The US Energy Information Administration has raised its Q4CY26 (October-December 2026) retail diesel price forecast by 14 per cent to $5.55 per gallon (a US gallon is 3.78 litres). Diesel cracks could be extraordinarily elevated through winter.

Among independent refiners, Chennai Petroleum Corporation (CPCL) and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) will benefit from strong diesel cracks.

The impact of high crude prices was felt in India, where August 2026 oil demand fell 2.8 per cent Y-o-Y, with diesel demand increasing 6.8 per cent Y-o-Y, petrol demand expanding 8.2 per cent Y-o-Y and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) demand rising 2.1 per cent Y-o-Y, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) demand contracted 17.1 per cent Y-o-Y and demand for naphtha, petcoke, etc. decreased 14.9 per cent Y-o-Y.

This fall of 2.8 per cent Y-o-Y in August 2026 follows 2.6 per cent Y-o-Y growth in July 2026 and a 4-8 per cent Y-o-Y decline in Q1. India's FY27 year-to-date (April-August 2026) oil demand fell 3.9 per cent Y-o-Y, with diesel demand rising 4.8 per cent Y-o-Y, petrol demand growing 7 per cent Y-o-Y, ATF demand up 0.5 per cent Y-o-Y, LPG demand declining 16.8 per cent Y-o-Y and demand for other industrial products falling 18.4 per cent Y-o-Y.

For OMCs, the strong margin trend to date implies Q2 earnings will look better versus Q1, despite losses in the retail segment. However, H2FY27 looks bearish, with chances of substantial under-recoveries.

Crude prices spiked by $17-18 month-on-month (M-o-M) for both Brent and WTI. Product prices have moved in tandem, keeping product spreads at record levels. Singapore gross refining margins (GRMs) have been well above historical averages (the FY21-26 average is $5.6 per barrel), averaging $24.5 per barrel from April-August 2026.

OMCs have seen volatile earnings trends since the Iran war started in March, with GRMs and retail margins, and rising LPG losses. In Q1, the three OMCs posted aggregate losses of ₹18,200 crore-₹18,300 crore at the operating/net profit level. Compared with this, aggregate operating profit stood at ₹41,000 crore and net profit was ₹23,600 crore in Q4FY26.

Q2 may be positive even though the resumption of hostilities has pushed up crude prices again. Prospects for the rest of FY27 are grim since this depends on the resolution of the Iran conflict, which may or may not happen. HPCL’s bottom line could go into losses for FY27 if the current trends continue, while IOC and BPCL will see much-reduced earnings. However, HPCL’s commissioning of the Vizag capacity expansion and the Rajasthan refinery will improve its throughput-to-marketing-sales ratio in FY28.