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Home / Markets / News / EM stocks post biggest rise in two months as investors buy AI dip

EM stocks post biggest rise in two months as investors buy AI dip

South Korea's Kospi erased Monday's 8.3 per cent drop, continuing the wild swings that have pushed its 10-day rolling volatility to an annualised 81 per cent

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Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 10:50 PM IST

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Emerging-market (EM) stocks rebounded, led by South Korea, as investors snapped up artificial intelligence (AI) shares at lower prices after Monday’s selloff.  
MSCI Inc’s benchmark for developing-nation equities climbed as much as 3.5 per cent, its biggest increase since April 8, with South Korea’s SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics contributing about half of the gauge’s gains.  
South Korea’s Kospi erased Monday’s 8.3 per cent drop, continuing the wild swings that have pushed its 10-day rolling volatility to an annualised 81 per cent. 
The EM currency index rose for the first time in six days as the dollar weakened and US President Donald Trump claimed to be on the verge of a deal to end the war in the Middle East.  
 
EMs are witnessing greater volatility as concerns grow that the rally in AI has gone too far and upcoming share offerings by large US technology firms could drain capital from secondary markets.

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Topics : Artificial intelligence Emerging markets stocks South Korea

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 10:50 PM IST

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