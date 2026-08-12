Embassy REIT set to enter Nifty 500, Nifty Midcap 150 from September 30

Embassy Office Parks REIT on Wednesday announced its inclusion in the Nifty 500, Nifty Midcap 150 and other key broad-based indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), following the stock exchange’s latest periodic review.

“This is a significant moment for Embassy REIT and for the continued evolution of India’s listed REIT market. Index inclusion brings REITs further into the mainstream of India’s capital markets, enabling access to a broader pool of investors,” Amit Shetty, CEO of Embassy REIT, said on the company’s inclusion in the indices.

After the revised index composition comes into effect on September 30, 2026, Embassy REIT will become the only real estate investment trust to be included in the Nifty Midcap 150 index.

The company expects the inclusion to strengthen its presence across key market benchmarks, enhance the visibility of investment opportunities and garner increased participation from institutional and retail investors.

Further, the trust expects its inclusion in the Nifty Midcap 150 index, which is tracked by multiple exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds, to improve investor access.

Among other indices, Embassy REIT will also be included in the Nifty Next 100, Nifty LargeMidcap 250, Nifty MidSmallcap 400 and Nifty Total Market. Its inclusion in the Nifty 500 will also extend to the Nifty500 Equal Weight, Nifty500 Multicap 50:25:25 and Nifty500 LargeMidSmall Equal-Cap Weighted indices.

In the June quarter, the company recorded a 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in revenue, while net operating income also increased 17 per cent Y-o-Y. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew to Rs 978 crore, up 16 per cent Y-o-Y.

The company is India’s first publicly listed real estate investment trust and the largest office REIT in Asia by area. It owns and operates a portfolio of more than 52 million square feet of office space across India in cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Chennai.