Emkay Global initiates coverage on Kalpataru with 'Buy', sees 48% upside

Kalpataru share price today: Emkay Global Financial Services has initiated coverage on Kalpataru Limited with a 'Buy' rating, citing its strong presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune, strong brand recall, and diversified pricing strategy. Additionally, the company, along with expectations of steady pre-sales growth, improved cash flow generation, and gradual balance sheet deleveraging driven by faster project monetisation and consistent construction progress.

Emkay Global has set a target price of ₹420, implying an upside of 48 per cent from Monday, March 23, closing price of ₹283 on the NSE. Around 10:00 AM, shares of Kalpataru were trading at ₹293.1, up 3.6 per cent. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹311 on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was quoting at 22,721.10 levels, up by 208.45 points or 0.93 per cent.

Here's why Emkay Global is bullish on Kalpataru:

Pre-sales growth outlook

According to Emkay Global, Kalpataru recorded a pre-sales CAGR of around 30 per cent over FY22-25, reaching ₹45 billion, and reported a 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in the first nine months of FY26 (9MFY26) to ₹34.5 billion, surpassing FY24 pre-sales. Analysts noted that this strong performance has been supported by new project launches over the past 3-4 years. With a robust launch pipeline across multiple micro-markets, along with sustenance inventory amounting to ₹468 billion as of 9MFY26, KL’s pre-sales could achieve a 16 per cent CAGR to ₹71 billion over FY25-28E. The brokerage also highlighted that upcoming projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune over the next 1-2 years may drive even stronger pre-sales growth, which is not yet reflected in their current estimates.

Healthy cash flow to support gradual deleveraging

Emkay Global expects Kalpataru to achieve a collections CAGR of 16 per cent to ₹57 billion over FY25-28E, driven by pre-sales growth and timely progress in construction activities. Cumulative Ebitda of ₹5 billion from the annuity business during this period is likely to generate post-tax net operating cash flow (NOCF) of ₹32 billion over FY26-28E.

Analysts highlighted that the company’s net debt had increased sharply to ₹101 billion in FY24 but declined to ₹83 billion by Q3FY26, supported by healthy collections, the conversion of unsecured CCDs into equity, and IPO proceeds of ₹15.9 billion. The brokerage said continued cash collection growth and additional annuity income over the next three years could reduce net debt gradually to ₹73 billion by FY28E.

Valuation and rating

According to analysts, Kalpataru’s residential business is valued at 8.5x embedded EV/Ebitda, implying a segment value of around ₹143 billion, while its annuity assets are valued at an 8 per cent cap rate. Factoring in net debt of ₹76 billion for FY27E, the brokerage arrived at a SOTP-based target price of ₹420.

Emkay said the stock has corrected sharply amid sector-wide weakness, presenting a favourable entry point. It highlighted that any interim reduction in net debt or addition of new projects could provide opportunities for a re-rating. Key risks include a slowdown in the housing market, a sharp rise in construction costs, and increased competition in Thane. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the brokerage/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.