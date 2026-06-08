EMS shares zoomed 16.9 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high of ₹340.35 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company received the lowest bidder (L-1) status from UP Jal Nigam (Urban), Varanasi , for the construction of sewer networks and house connections in four wards of Nagar Nigam, Varanasi — Shivpurwa, Tulsipur, Birdopur, and Kajipura — part of 18 problematic wards identified for sewerage infrastructure development.

However, at 10:05 AM, EMS’ share price pared some gains but was up 13.66 per cent at ₹330.8 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.88 per cent at 73,590.15.

“We are pleased to inform you that EMS has received the lowest bidder (L-1) status awarded by UP Jal Nigam (Urban), Varanasi, for construction work. The estimated order value (excluding GST) is approximately ₹10,284.76 lakhs,” the filing read.

The order is valued at approximately ₹102.84 crore, excluding goods and services tax (GST), and is to be executed within 24 months. The scope of work includes surveying, soil investigation, design, and supply of all materials and labour for laying and jointing of sewer networks and providing sewer house connections, on a turnkey basis.

READ | Nifty IT index tanks 9% in 4 days; Wipro, TCS down up to 6%; here's why The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not constitute a related party transaction.

EMS Ltd is a multi-disciplinary engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company headquartered in New Delhi, specialising in turnkey services across water and wastewater collection, treatment, and disposal. Founded in 1998, the company has built a track record of executing complex water and wastewater infrastructure projects across multiple states in India.

Technical view

"EMS has shown a strong bullish reversal after finding support near the ₹290 zone and has surged sharply with a high-volume breakout, indicating renewed buying interest. The stock has reclaimed its 20-day EMA and is now approaching the crucial resistance area around ₹340–350, which coincides with the 100-day EMA. RSI has turned higher from lower levels and crossed above its signal line, reflecting improving momentum," said Virat Jagad, sr. technical research analyst at Bonanza He added: A sustained move above ₹350 could trigger further upside towards ₹375 and ₹400. On the downside, ₹315–320 is expected to act as immediate support, while ₹300 remains a crucial stop-loss level. The sharp rise in volumes suggests institutional participation, making the current move technically significant. Overall, the outlook remains positive, and traders can consider accumulating on dips for potential upside in the coming weeks. Disclaimer: Views and recommendations are those of the brokerage/analyst and are not endorsements. Readers should exercise discretion.