eMudhra tanks 20%; why IT-enabled services stock sank in Wednesday's trade?

eMudhra share price movement

Share price of eMudhra was locked at 20 per cent lower circuit at ₹431.55 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday deals amid reports of the distrust of some of its intermediate Certificate Authorities (CAs) used in its global TLS business.

eMudhra is a global provider of digital identity, trust, and security solutions, enabling secure digital transformation for banks and financial institutions (BFSI), enterprises, and governments across more than 35 countries worldwide.

The company’s product suite spans CertiNext (PKI and certificate lifecycle management), SecurePass (identity and access management, multi-factor authentication and converged identity), and PrivaTrust (data discovery and consent management for global data-privacy compliance and DSARs), delivering high-assurance digital trust at population scale.

Till 11:08 AM on Wednesday, a combined 2.28 million shares changed hands and there were pending sell orders for 226,916 shares on the NSE and BSE. With today’s decline, the market price of the information technology (IT) enabled services company has declined 35 per cent in the past month. It hit a 52-week high of ₹680 on October 21, 2025.

Why is the stock price of IT-enabled services firm under pressure?

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off 900 pts from day's high, Nifty tests 22,900; Nifty Auto falls over 2% On Wednesday, October 10, 2026, eMudhra issued a statement on recent reports about the distrust of some of its intermediate Certificate Authorities (CAs) used in its global TLS business.

The matter concerns 8 of eMudhra’s several intermediate CAs that were trusted as part of its Global TLS business. These issuing CAs were created under eMudhra’s ECC root in a Key Generation Ceremony (KGC) held on April 30, 2025, using FIPS 140-2 Level 3 Hardware Security Modules (HSMs).

A flaw in the KGC caused a wrap/unwrap step to produce a second set of weak keys alongside the original strong keys. The weak keys were the ones published to the browser root stores. eMudhra is working to establish the root cause, the company said in a press release.

These roots and issuing CAs have gone through independent audits for two years in a row, and have been in browser trust lists since mid-2025.

Last weekend, an independent researcher found that the weak keys could possibly be reverse-engineered with AI-assisted techniques. The researcher reported this to the major root programs: Apple, Google, Microsoft and Mozilla, eMudhra said.

Meanwhile, eMudhra confirms that its infrastructure was not compromised. No data was breached and all physical and logical security controls remained intact.

Further, the company said this incident has no connection with eMudhra’s Indian Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) and eSign businesses. The global TLS business runs on infrastructure that is completely separate from the India Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) business. DSC and eSign services in India are running normally.

The affected global TLS business is a very small part of eMudhra’s operations, accounting for around 1 per cent of the company’s revenue. However, this may have some reputational risks on eMudhra which cannot be quantified, the company said.

eMudhra said it is working directly with customers who may be affected to give them replacement certificates, so that critical services are not disrupted. The company is also working with the root programs and continues its root-cause investigation.