Energy shares gain in weak markets amid crude spike; Nifty Energy up 2%

Shares of energy-related stocks were in high demand on the bourses in an otherwise weak market on Thursday, March 12, 2026, amid rising crude oil prices and concerns over fuel supply. The NSE Energy index, which comprises 40 stocks from the sector, climbed as much as 2.14 per cent to log an intraday high of 36,914 on Thursday, outperforming the benchmark indices that slipped over 1 per cent during intraday deals.

At last check, the Nifty Energy index was up 1.95 per cent at 36,843, while the benchmark Nifty50 index was trading with a loss of 121 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 23,746.

As many as 34 out of the 40 constituent stocks were trading in the green, while six were in the red.

Adani Total Gas was the top gainer in the pack, trading higher by 9.52 per cent. This was followed by NLC India and JSW Energy, which were trading with gains of around 8 per cent each. Among others, Adani Power, Reliance Power, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, BHEL, Torrent Power, and Tata Power were trading higher by over 5 per cent each.

Among the other gainers, Coal India was up around 4 per cent, while NTPC was trading with gains of nearly 2 per cent. Adani Green Energy was also trading higher by around 2 per cent. Meanwhile, the country’s largest company by market capitalisation, Reliance Industries, was trading with gains of 1.29 per cent.

In contrast, Oil India, ONGC, GE Vernova T&D India, Power India, Siemens Energy India, and Thermax were trading lower by up to 3 per cent.

Government on energy supply

Amid this, the government said the country currently has adequate coal stocks to meet energy requirements. The Ministry of Coal, in a statement, said coal production and supply in the country have remained higher than consumption this year, resulting in record-high coal stocks at thermal power plants and coal mines. It added that the overall coal stock availability in the country is around 210 million tonnes (MT), which is sufficient for about 88 days.

Emphasising the availability of coal stocks, the ministry noted that around 6 MT of coal are available at the mines of Singareni Collieries Company Limited, over 15 MT at commercial mines, and about 14 MT in transit. In addition, coal stock at thermal power plants stood at around 54 MT as of March 9, which is adequate for nearly 24 days at the current rate of consumption.

It added that supply to the non-regulated sector has also increased by nearly 14 per cent compared to the previous year. Referring to the growth in production, the ministry said pithead coal stock at the mines of Coal India has increased to over 121 MT.

The ministry said coal production in the country continues at a steady pace, leading to the build-up of stocks at the mine end and ensuring adequate supply to consumers even in the event of any unprecedented demand for coal.

Meanwhile, reports suggested that Iran has agreed to allow oil tankers flying the Indian flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz following diplomatic discussions between New Delhi and Tehran. The report comes after talks were held between India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday.

However, Reuters quoted an Iranian official who denied allowing the tanker to pass through. The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to confirm the development.