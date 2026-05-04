Epigral shares climb 15% on record Q4 revenue; profit under pressure

Epigral share price today: Shares of Epigral, an integrated chemical manufacturer, surged around 15 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,400 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹736 crore.

Around 02:40 PM, Epigral stock was trading 10.22 per cent higher at ₹1,340, compared to the previous session's close of ₹1,215.65 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 24,107.20 levels, up by 109.65 points or 0.46 per cent. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹5,756 crore. The stock price has surged around 73 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹807 touched on March 30, 2026.

Epigral Q4FY26 results highlights

In the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), Epigral reported a net sales of ₹736.16 crore, up 17.29 per cent from ₹627.63 crore in the year-ago period. However, the company's consolidated net profit slipped 6.84 per cent to ₹80.95 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹86.89 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) fell 4.96 per cent to ₹168.01 crore from ₹176.78 crore in March 2025.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹5 per share, a rate of 50 per cent on the face value of ₹10.

The company spent ₹394 crore on capital expenditure in fiscal 2026.

According to the exchange filing, the company’s capex plans are progressing on schedule and are expected to be commissioned within the planned timeline and budget. It added that CPVC resin capacity will increase to 1,50,000 TPA with an additional 75,000 TPA, while epichlorohydrin capacity will expand to 1,00,000 TPA with the addition of 50,000 TPA. The wind-solar hybrid power plant capacity is also set to rise to 38.14 MW with an incremental 19.80 MW.

Epigral management commentary

Maulik Patel, chairman and managing director at Epigral, said the company's record revenue reflects strong demand conditions and a full recovery post scheduled maintenance in Q3. Improved utilisation levels and stabilisation in raw material costs supported Ebitda margins of 23 per cent.

"While FY26 saw some impact due to an extended monsoon and planned maintenance in the first half, demand recovery began in November and strengthened through Q4. We expect this momentum to continue into FY27, subject to global macro conditions,” Patel said.

The company's diversified product portfolio continues to provide resilience amid geopolitical uncertainties, including developments in West Asia.