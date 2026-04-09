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Home / Markets / News / Equities fall as US-Iran truce hopes fade, crude spikes on tensions

Equities fall as US-Iran truce hopes fade, crude spikes on tensions

Benchmark indices fall sharply as rising oil prices and renewed geopolitical tensions weigh on sentiment, even as broader markets show resilience

equity

Ridham Desai, Head of India Research and Chief India Equity Strategist said domestic equities could be on the cusp of a sharp move, supported by improving macro signals and attractive valuations

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 7:34 PM IST

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Domestic equity markets retreated on Thursday as global risk sentiment weakened amid fading optimism over the US–Iran ceasefire.
 
The benchmark Sensex fell 931 points, or 1.2 per cent, to close at 76,632, while the Nifty 50 declined 222 points, or 0.9 per cent, to settle at 23,775. The drop marked the steepest single-day decline for both indices since March 30.
 
A day earlier, the indices had surged nearly 4 per cent each, with the Sensex posting its biggest single-day gain since February 1, 2021.
 
Broader markets showed resilience, with small- and mid-cap indices ending in positive territory. As a result, the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms declined marginally by ₹72,000 crore to ₹444.8 trillion.
 
 
Brent crude prices rose 0.85 per cent to $95.67per barrel, raising  concerns around inflation and external stability.

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Investor sentiment turned cautious after Washington and Tehran accused each other of violating the ceasefire announced earlier this week following nearly six weeks of hostilities. A key point of contention remains whether the truce extends to Israel’s ongoing military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon.
 
Despite the heightened rhetoric, there were tentative signs that the ceasefire was largely holding, with a noticeable decline in attacks across the Persian Gulf region.
 
Amid the volatility, Morgan Stanley remained constructive on the medium-term outlook. Ridham Desai, Head of India Research and Chief India Equity Strategist said domestic equities could be on the cusp of a sharp move, supported by improving macro signals and attractive valuations.
 
“The market appears set up for a big move: The trailing 12-month performance is almost the worst in history and relative valuations are at previous troughs,” Desai said, assigning a Sensex target of 95,000 for December 2026.
 
Market breadth remained mixed, with 2,180 stocks declining and 2,121 advancing on the BSE. Sectoral trends were also evenly split.
 
Financials led the losses, with the Nifty Financial Services, PSU Bank and Private Bank indices each falling over 1 per cent. In contrast, metal and healthcare stocks bucked the broader weakness.
 
More than two-thirds of Sensex constituents ended in the red. HDFC Bank, which declined 2.3 per cent, was the biggest drag on the index.
 
Experts said for investors the key question remains whether negotiations will lead to a durable de-escalation and how the conflict may impact global growth and corporate earnings.
 
“Ceasefire-led optimism faded as renewed US–Iran tensions pushed crude higher, reviving concerns around India’s inflation. If crude sustains at elevated levels, earnings downgrades for FY27 could re-emerge. That said, valuations remain supportive after the recent correction, and any durable geopolitical progress could quickly restore confidence in the medium-term earnings trajectory,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
 
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth ₹1,711 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth ₹956 crore. For a second straight session, the intensity of FPI selling remained well below the average of around ₹7,000 crore per session seen since the conflict began.
 

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 7:34 PM IST

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