Eternal eyes faster Blinkit expansion as margins and order values grow

Eternal reported Q2FY27 net revenue of Rs 24,100 crore, up 19.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 77.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The FD net order value (NOV) was Rs 11,450 crore, and Blinkit NOV was Rs 20,900 crore, up 79.3 per cent YoY. In FD (Zomato), the ratio of adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to NOV decreased 10 basis points QoQ to 5.5 per cent.

Blinkit reported a contribution margin of 5.3 per cent, the same as in Q1FY27, and an adjusted Ebitda margin of 0.9 per cent. Net profit stood at Rs 125 crore, up 92.3 per cent YoY. Consolidated Ebitda was Rs 750 crore, lower than consensus estimates. Net profit was also pulled down by a higher effective tax rate (61 per cent) as all tax shields from carried-forward losses were exhausted. Going forward, the standalone entity’s profits will be taxed at the full rate.

The FD margin is likely to be more or less stable for the next two financial years, with any incremental profits being reinvested. Growth will be the priority. In its guidance, Eternal has a long-term target of over 20 per cent annual NOV growth, despite competitive intensity.

In QC, Blinkit’s expansion will accelerate. NOV grew 79.3 per cent YoY in Q2, and growth is expected to accelerate further in Q3 as store expansion ramps up. Blinkit is still the sector leader despite intense competition, due to intelligent assortment, category breadth and good execution. The FY27-end store target has been raised to 3,500 from 3,000 earlier, with the next target of 5,000 by FY28-end.

Improving store payback in smaller geographies and a “more predictable” competitive environment are cited as key factors behind the acceleration in rollout. Blinkit beat its 60 per cent annual NOV growth guidance over the last three-year period. Profitability in larger, mature markets will support store expansion, as mature cities generate adjusted Ebitda margins of over 5 per cent. Cities accounting for 70 per cent of NOV are adjusted Ebitda-positive, and 96 per cent of NOV is contribution-positive.

District is on track to achieve adjusted Ebitda breakeven within four to six quarters from January 2026 and has guided for Rs 28,000 crore in NOV and Rs 1,400 crore in adjusted Ebitda by FY30.

Hyperpure revenue was up 22.7 per cent YoY, with the restaurant count at 85,000, up from 62,000 at Q1FY27-end. The adjusted Ebitda margin has turned positive, at 0.9 per cent from -0.5 per cent a year ago.

Eternal’s AI development product, Dark.ai, is an early-stage investment in privacy-focused AI. Its models are hosted on Eternal’s infrastructure, with end-to-end encryption and user-controlled encrypted memory. The product targets power users who require privacy for sensitive work. The management describes this as an early-stage opportunity, with monetisation potential and investment requirements yet to be clearly assessed.

At first glance, it appears to be a big diversification from the core businesses, but Eternal requires AI to manage all of its digital business lines. At this point, the costs and investment aren't substantial, so it's best described as a wild card. Management calls it a "zero-one" (all or nothing) bet, which can scale up if it works or else be shut down. Nugget (Enterprise AI) is another similar zero-one bet.

The management commentary also discussed the possible impact of agentic commerce, which may lead to disintermediation. Platforms controlling fulfilment and supply-chain infrastructure may be better positioned than pure intermediaries in the delivery business. Management expects Zomato and Blinkit to remain relatively resilient to agentic commerce, given their integrated delivery and inventory networks. District faces higher exposure.

It also expects in-app AI interfaces to address repeat orders, while browsing-led search and discovery are crucial for FD.

The (pre-tax) business dynamics for Zomato, Blinkit, District and Hyperpure remain good despite strong competition. FD is an effective duopoly, but competitive intensity is up since new entrants are trying to establish a foothold. Blinkit is in a much more crowded market. FD is profitable, but tax incidence is up. Blinkit is growing both NOV and margins.