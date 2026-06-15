DIIs raised stake in these 34 stocks for 8 consecutive quarters; full list
Domestic Institutional Investors have increased stake in 34 Nifty 500 stocks such as - Adani Power, Paytm and Eternal among others - quarter-after-quarter after March 2024, shows shareholding data.
Rex Cano Mumbai
Listen to This Article
Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) have been on a shopping spree in the Indian stock market over the last few years backed by higher retail participation. According to market experts, DIIs have been able to cushion the market in times of volatility despite persistent FII outflows. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) data shows that DIIs net bought stocks in every single month during the last two financial years - FY25 and FY26. Data shows, that DIIs were net buyers of stocks worth ₹10.44 lakh crore in this period. Meanwhile, an analysis of Nifty 500 companies shareholding data from Capitaline for the last two financial years as compiled by Business Standard Research Bureau reveals that DIIs steadily increased shareholding in 34 Nifty 500 stocks quarter-after-quarter since March 2024 to March 2026. In other words, DIIs raised stake in 34 stocks in every single quarter since March 2024. Dr.Reddy's Laboratories, Eternal, ITC, Dabur India, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, Jindal Steel, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life Insurance, Titan, Tata Consumer Products and PNB Housing Finance were some of the prominent stocks where DIIs consistently increased holdings in the last eight quarters. Below is the full list of stocks.
Analysts attributed the steady flows to select counters as part of passive investments, as stocks like Dr Reddy's, Eternal, Paytm and Varun Beverages are part of indices such as - Nifty 50, Nifty FMCG and Nifty 100. That apart, these companies are kind-off leaders in their domain, which also helped. Eternal is the market leader in both the food delivery and quick commerce business, while food delivery business continues to grow steadily, its quick commerce business may grow 4x its current scale, says Sunny Agrawal - Head of Fundamental Research at SBI Securities. With clear path towards profitability and industry leadership, DIIs are optimistic that Eternal will eventually turn profitable and is at an inflection point, said the analyst. "The Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) in November 2024 would have aided in terms of increase in DII shareholding. Also, it benefits from passive inflows due to entry into key benchmark indices like Nifty 50," the analyst added. Similarly, Agrawal highlights that Varun Beverages is a key player in the beverage industry and a proxy play to Pepsi's growth in India. The company's diversification into new territory like South Africa and new product segments will act a growth catalyst going forward, believes the analyst. Data shows that out of these 34 stocks, DIIs more-than-doubled their holding in 16 stocks. In terms of absolute change in holdings, PNB Housing Finance tops the charts. DIIs equity stake in this stock rose from 6.88 per cent in March 2024 to 44.1 per cent in March 2026 - a massive 37.2 per cent additional equity was bought in the last two financial years. This apart, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Eternal, Paytm and Cyient saw a significant jump in DIIs shareholding. In terms of stock price performance, 4 shares - Gabriel India, Paytm, Adani Power and LT Foods have more than-doubled in value, wherein DIIs stake increased. Stock like Jubilant Pharmova, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Asahi India Glass, PNB Housing Finance, Usha Martin and Adani Energy Solutions also helped DIIs wealth appreciate by over 50 per cent compared to the March 2024 stock prices. Going forward, among these 34 stocks Sunny Agrawal of SBI Securities sees strong prospects for Sona BLW owing to a robust order book and clear growth visibility. "The company's net order book stands at ₹23,700 crore with 70 per cent EV mix, supported by 4 new driveline orders and 7 non-EV differential gear programs. The management stated that while visibility is healthy, OEM volumes remain indicative amid macro volatility, said Agrawal. Diversification into railways and new products like radar for (Advanced Driver-Assistance System) ADAS, robotics to reduce concentration risk and will be next growth drivers for the company in the long run, the analyst added. Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities reckons LTM, in which DIIs hold up to 17 per cent stake, to deliver strong growth as the analyst believes the company is well-positioned in BFSE & hi-tech space. "LTM expects Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive a significant increase in the TAM for IT services," says Chouhan. The analyst highlights that LTM, in its investor day, outlined goals of doubling revenue & increasing EBIT margins by 200 bps in FY31. Meanwhile, according to the shareholding data, FIIs increased stake on a consistent basis (in each of the last eight quarters) in 3 Nifty 500 stocks namely - Force Motors, Bank of Maharashtra and GE Vernova T&D India. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised. (Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt. Ltd.)
More From This Section
Topics : Market Lens stock market trading Indian stock markets DIIs Mutual Funds Domestic Institutional Investors shareholding Stock investments Paytm ITC Ltd Dr Reddys Titan
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 7:14 AM IST