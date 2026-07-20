Eternal Q1 Preview: Analysts see 11-15x PAT growth on Blinkit's solid show

Eternal Q1 Results Preview: Zomato-parent Zomato-parent Eternal could post a strong set of earnings during the April-June quarter (Q1) of the ongoing financial year 2026-27 (FY27), led by a lower base and strong performance in key quick commerce (QC) and food delivery businesses.

The company is slated to post its Q1 earnings later this week on Wednesday, July 22. Eternal's earnings come at a time when the stock has barely moved this year. Despite being higher for the last four consecutive months, Eternal's share price is up just 3.43 per cent this year. In 2025, too, the returns by the Deepinder Goyal-led company were flat.

Analysts remain largely bullish on the stock and have maintained 'Buy' calls on the counter. READ MORE

According to brokerage estimates, the profit figure could grow multi-fold amid a sharp rise in sales, led by Blinkit.

Profit & sales expectations

According to JM Financial's estimates, Q1 PAT is seen at ₹318.9 crore in the quarter under review compared with ₹25 crore in the same period a year ago, up 1,175.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

At a consolidated level, it expects reported Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) to improve to ₹709 crore from ₹486 crore in 4QFY26 and ₹115 crore in Q1FY26.

Another domestic brokerage, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), expects profit to jump 1,526.5 per cent to ₹406.6 crore in Q1FY27.

Meanwhile, total revenue is seen climbing between 161 and 175 per cent, with Blinkit leading the charge. JM Financial has pegged Blinkit's Q1 revenue at ₹15,243.8 crore and food delivery's at ₹3027 crore, a growth of 535 per cent and 39 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively.

Food delivery business

In the food delivery business, the net order value (NOV) could grow 19 per cent, as per analysts.

JM Financial said that it expects take-rates (as percentage of NOV) to improve 310 bps Y-o-Y to 28.3 per cent in Q1 FY27 from 25.2 per cent a year ago. As per MOFSL, NOV for the food delivery segment is seen growing by 19 per cent, with take rates of 21.5 per cent.

Blinkit

For Blinkit , the NOV could rise 84 per cent but take rates may stay flat, said JM Financial. Blinkit is likely to post a contribution margin of 5.2 per cent and adjusted Ebitda margin of 0.6 per cent as a percentage of NOV in Q1, estimates MOFSL.