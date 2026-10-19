Eternal Q2 preview: Brokerages expect market share gains, steady margins

Eternal Q2FY27 preview: Brokerages expect Eternal to continue gaining market share in food delivery and quick commerce in Q2FY27, with improving margins, growth in order value and Blinkit’s store expansion supporting performance.

Broekrage View on Eternal Q2FY27 preview

HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities expects Eternal to continue gaining market share across food delivery (FD) and quick commerce (QC), with Zomato’s adjusted revenue projected at ₹3,490 crore, up 22 per cent year-on-year. For Blinkit, the brokerage expects net order value (NOV) and adjusted revenue to grow 17.1 per cent and 17.8 per cent, respectively.

On profitability, HDFC Securities expects food delivery margins to improve by 30 basis points and 10 basis points quarter-on-quarter across the metrics tracked. Blinkit’s adjusted Ebitdam is projected to improve by 30 basis points, supported by greater dark-store efficiencies. The brokerage also expects Blinkit to add 250 stores during the quarter, while monitoring monthly transacting user (MTU) growth across food delivery and quick commerce, along with competitive intensity.

Kotak Institutional Equities

Kotak Institutional Equities expects Eternal’s revenue to rise 17.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹23,729.3 crore in Q2FY27. Ebitda is projected to surge 257.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹854.2 crore, while the Ebitda margin is expected to expand to 3.6 per cent, up 184 basis points year-on-year and 66 basis points sequentially. Adjusted profit after tax is estimated to jump 351.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹293.2 crore, supported by improved operating performance.

The brokerage expects Eternal to post 20 per cent y-o-y growth in food delivery NOV and 75 per cent y-o-y growth in Blinkit NOV. The 75 per cent y-o-y and 19 per cent q-o-q NOV growth in Blinkit will be driven by rapid store addition (the brokerage models a period-ending store count of 2,693, implying 250 new dark store additions in 2QFY27), scale-up of existing stores and possible market-share gain.

Eternal share price

The company's counter came under pressure on Monday. At 01:50 PM, Eternal’s share price was trading 0.88 per cent lower at ₹322.45 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was down 1.21 per cent at 22,867. In intraday trade, the stock fell 1.2 per cent to touch the day's low at ₹321.60 per share.

Eternal shares have fallen 0.15 per cent over the past week, compared with a 2.25 per cent gain in the Nifty 50. Over the past month, the stock has declined 1.33 per cent, while the benchmark has fallen 2.05 per cent.

However, Eternal has delivered stronger returns over the longer term. The stock has gained 13.64 per cent year-to-date, while the Nifty 50 has declined 12.54 per cent. Over three years, Eternal has risen 188.85 per cent, compared with the index’s 16.52 per cent gain. Over five years, the stock has gained 132.77 per cent, against a 24.15 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.