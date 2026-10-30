Eternal rallies 6% in two days, stock nears record high; here's why

Eternal share price movement

Share price of Eternal hit a 52-week high of ₹345.65, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intraday deals amid optimism of higher growth visibility at Blinkit.

The stock price of the parent firm of food-delivery (FD) marketplace Zomato and quick commerce (QC) platform Blinkit, quoted higher for the second straight day soaring 6 per cent during the period. In the past six trading days, the stock surged 13 per cent after the company delivered a strong performance for the July-September quarter (Q2FY27).

Brokerages remain upbeat on Eternal

Eternal is one of the leading food tech platforms in India with a presence across >800 cities. It is also the leading player in the fast-growing QC category.

Factoring in Blinkit’s accelerated expansions, analysts at Elara Capital raised its FY27E/28E/29E revenue estimates by 5.7 per cent/1.9 per cent/1.8 per cent but cut earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by 3.4 per cent/2.6 per cent/1.5 per cent and profit after tax (PAT) by 17.2 per cent/10.5 per cent/4.5 per cent, partly due to higher depreciation and lease interest from a larger store base and losses in the going-out segment.

The brokerage firm said it will roll forward to December 2028E due to better expansion visibility and incremental acceleration in QC net order value (NOV) growth. It retained a 'Buy' rating on Eternal with a higher target price of ₹425 (from ₹400); Eternal remains among top picks in India’s internet space, it added. Key risks are higher competition in QC and slower non -metro ramp-up, analysts said.

Blinkit’s store expansion guidance was a positive surprise – it raised its March 2027 target from 3,000 to >3,500 stores, alongside 5,000 stores by March 208. Per Blinkit, the competition is more predictable now. “We raise our FY27E store count estimate to 3,500 (+56 per cent year-on-year (YoY) vs. 25-30 per cent earlier), in line with our thesis that easing competitive intensity would prompt Blinkit to accelerate expansion ahead of peers. Despite competition, expect Blinkit to defend its market share, led by superior execution,” the brokerage firm said.

dark.ai extends Eternal into a large but competitive category, with privacy rather than proprietary foundation-model capability as the intended USP. Near-term financial implications remain difficult to assess given limited disclosure, but management expects high gross margin, which will self-fund this initiative, and calls it a binary outcome. Analysts at Jefferies believe user adoption, independently verifiable privacy architecture, benchmarked model quality, and inference economics will determine whether dark.ai develops into a meaningful platform opportunity.

ALSO READ: NSE, BSE to hold Diwali Muhurat Trading on Nov 8; check timings The brokerage firm said it values Eternal on an SOTP basis, with the food delivery business at 40x December 2028E adjusted EBITDA, quick commerce at 1.2x December 2028E revenues, and Going-out at 1.5x gross order value (GOV) to arrive at a price target of ₹430. Key risks include increased competition, lower-than-expected market growth, and adverse regulations.

FPIs increases stake; DIIs, Retail investor cut holding in Eternal

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) increased their stake in Eternal by nearly 4 percentage points in the July to September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27). FPIs holding in the company stood at 33.0 per cent in Q2FY27 against 29.1 per cent at the end of June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27).

However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) reduced their holding in Eternal to 36.22 per cent from 39.32 per cent; while retail individual investors’ stake in the company declined to 6.89 per cent from 7.85 per cent, the shareholding pattern data shows. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.